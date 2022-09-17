St. Kitts’ Robert L. Bradshaw Airport Reopens Following Passage of Tropical Storm Fiona

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Kitts and Nevis National Emergency Management Association has been closely monitoring Tropical Storm Fiona, and the storm has passed the Federation. As a result, Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport is once again open and operating at full capacity, as of 17 September at 12:00 p.m. AST.

"The Federation's main priority was the safety of our citizens and international guests, and we are watching closely and sending well-wishes to our neighbours as the storm continues to move," said Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour. "We thank our first responders and our tourism and business partners who together ensured our preparedness plans were put in place efficiently across the island. St. Kitts is open for business."

Stay up to date on revised travel and flights for St. Kitts at www.stkittstourism.kn or on our social media channels Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean, you will find the captivating island of St. Kitts, an exciting oasis that beguiles the senses. Once known as the gateway to the Caribbean, St. Kitts invites you to Awake Your Sense of Wander and journey the island of a thousand treasures. Wander the secluded beaches and rainforests that stretch for miles. Hear the pulsating sounds of nature as you explore via ziplines, mini speed boats, and jeep safaris. Take a leisurely ride on the Caribbean's only authentic scenic passenger train, hike to the rim of a dormant volcano, dive into an ancient shipwreck. Embrace the scents of a smoky, sizzling beach barbecue, and taste culinary delights fresh from the sea. Indulge your wanderlust in one-of-a-kind attractions such as the UNESCO recognized Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park. Ignite your sense of style with Caribbean flair and the pure artistry as you feel the fabrics of Caribelle Batik. The serene beauty of the tropical island allows your mind and spirit to wander. Let the sun warm your soul and the island to tempt your thirst for exploration. For more information about St. Kitts, visit www.stkittstourism.kn .

Contact:

Hollyn Page

+1 276 591 8231

hollyn.page@finnpartners.com

