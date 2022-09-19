Berkeley Lights Announces Appointment of Scott Chaplin as Chief Legal Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today announced that Scott Chaplin has been named the Company's chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective immediately. Mr. Chaplin will have overall responsibility for the corporate legal function, including contracts, governance, compliance and management of its extensive intellectual property and patent portfolio. As chief legal officer, he will serve as an adviser to the chief executive officer (CEO), Board of Directors, and senior management members.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the Berkeley Lights leadership team," said Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D., CEO of Berkeley Lights. "Scott is a proven public company executive with more than 25 years of experience serving in various legal positions at companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 entities. His diverse skillset in managing corporate functions including human resources, compliance, contracts, communications, and government relations make him an excellent addition to our company. I look forward to benefitting from the perspective that Scott will bring to our executive team as we continue to progress our strategy and accelerate the use of cell-based products for the benefit of patients around the world."

Prior to Berkeley Lights, Mr. Chaplin served as chief legal and people officer at Shield AI, a technology company focused on AI software, robotics, and autonomy solutions for the national security sector. Under his leadership, the company scaled organically and through strategic acquisitions from a startup company to more than $2B in valuation. Prior to Shield AI, Mr. Chaplin was chief legal and human resources officer at Vista Outdoor, Inc., where he led numerous acquisitions leading to a diverse portfolio of 30 different company brands. In addition, Mr. Chaplin worked for Alliant Techsystems and Stanley, Inc. in a variety of legal roles. He also worked as an adjunct professor of law at American University, Washington College of Law and as an attorney for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Reed Smith LLP, both in Washington, D.C.

"I'm pleased to join the Berkeley Lights management team during this exciting time for the company," said Mr. Chaplin. "Berkeley Lights' focus on its game-changing technology geared towards making a positive impact on human health makes it the ideal place for me. I am eager to hit the ground running and become part of the Berkeley Lights organization while leveraging my legal knowledge to further guide the company through its next phase of growth."

Mr. Chaplin earned a B.A. degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Juris Doctor degree from American University, Washington College of Law. He is a member of the California and District of Columbia bar associations.

