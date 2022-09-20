Blue Star Families Launches New Suicide Prevention Pilot Program Funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Star Families (BSF) today announced an innovative new pilot program aimed at tackling the suicide epidemic among service members and Veterans.

With the help of a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, BSF will organize a series of moderated peer groups to educate family members and friends about the early warning signs. They will also receive training in gun-safety kits, including cable gun locks and lock boxes to help prevent loved ones from gaining easy access.

If successful, the program could grow significantly, offering family members and friends training, resources, and referrals.

"Veteran and service member suicide has been a problem for far too long. This $52,500,000 grant program demonstrates a massive investment by the VA and will be transformational in addressing this challenge. Blue Star Families is honored to be the organization, alongside our wonderful community partners, empowering family members to be part of the solution in a meaningful way," said Kathy-Roth Douquet, CEO at Blue Star Families.

"Families are the missing piece of the suicide prevention puzzle," said Jessica Strong, Senior Director of Applied Research at Blue Star Families. "We know the critical role military families play in supporting their service member during their military career, and in supporting their Veteran during transition and after military service. Family members are the closest contacts, the ones with the greatest influence and opportunity to intervene with their loved one before a crisis occurs. Blue Star Families wants to empower military and Veteran family members to recognize, understand and intervene with their service member or Veteran before their struggle becomes a crisis."

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve. Blue Star Families' nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole. For more information, including the upcoming Blue Star Families Welcome Week events and opportunities to get involved, please visit bluestarfam.org.

