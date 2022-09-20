HERITAGE FINANCIAL A BARRON'S TOP 100 INDEPENDENT ADVISOR

WESTWOOD, Mass., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Financial Services, an independent wealth management firm focused on providing personalized financial advice and experienced investment management to affluent families, is excited to announce that its Founder and CEO, Chuck Bean, and the firm have once again been recognized as one of Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors in the country.

Heritage Financial is honored to once again be included in Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors list.

This is the 12th consecutive year and 13th year overall making this prestigious list of advisors. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen, revenues generated, and the quality of the advisors' practices. Earlier this year, Heritage Financial and Chuck Bean were recognized by Barron's as a Top 1200 Financial Advisor, ranked #2 on the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for Massachusetts, and as a Top Registered Investment Advisor by Financial Advisor Magazine.

Founder and CEO Chuck Bean commented, "Heritage Financial is honored to once again be included in Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors list. Our client facing wealth management teams work tirelessly alongside our investment, financial planning, and client service teams to collaborate, meet, and exceed the needs of our clients. This is all in keeping with our mission which is to make a positive and lasting financial impact on the people in our lives and those we serve. I am very proud to share this honor with the entire Heritage team."

Heritage Financial Services is an independent wealth management firm with over $2 billion in assets under management. Heritage works closely with affluent families by coordinating and managing all aspects of their wealth, retirement, and financial security. Driven by core values of teamwork, integrity, and excellence, the team builds lifelong relationships with clients and their other trusted advisors to help simplify, organize, and instill confidence in their often-complex financial lives.

