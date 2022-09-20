Jacobs and PA Consulting Deliver Sustainable Master Plan for Patrón Distillery

Framework includes net-zero water, waste and sustainable operations goals

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has completed master planning services for Hacienda Patrón tequila distillery in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. The comprehensive plan provides Patrón Tequila, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited, with a framework for sustainable facility modernization and operations without critical compromise, as it seeks to expand manufacturing to meet growing demand while achieving key sustainability goals.

Partnering with PA Consulting, Jacobs conducted a full-scope analysis of Patrón's supply chain and current product packaging, owned and leased operational footprint and downstream solid and liquid waste processes. The plan proposes innovative methods of waste reuse that align with Bacardi's commitment to achieving net-zero waste and reducing carbon emissions. In early findings, the team identified that reusing agave fiber waste as recyclable packaging could reduce the need for cardboard and associated carbon emissions. Wastewater valorization strategies were also recommended with the goal of reusing wastewater, reducing and repurposing solid waste and minimizing the land area required for current composting. These circular economy solutions de-risk Patrón's supply chain and increase resource recycling, save costs and reduce carbon emissions associated with transporting resources across country boundaries.

"Jacobs and Bacardi both share a belief in doing things right – every project is an opportunity for sustainability and long-term value," said Jacobs Advanced Facilities Senior Vice President Koti Vadlamudi. "Bacardi has trusted us to develop an innovative master plan to help them meet net-zero waste and carbon reduction goals. This is yet another project where we demonstrate our commitment to challenging today to reinvent tomorrow."

Jacobs and PA Consulting also found opportunities to use digital solutions such as a predictive climate action mitigation strategy, customized geographic information system (GIS) dashboards, and Power BI data in the plan's development.

Since 2009, Jacobs has provided comprehensive water, civil and resource services for various manufacturing, packaging and distillation facilities for Bacardi Limited subsidiaries.

"Patrón Tequila faces great demand for infrastructure and operations to achieve our goal to quadruple production by Fiscal Year 2030," said Patrón Spirits Mexico S.A de C.V. Projects Director OC Tequila, Julio César Barajas Martinez, "Jacobs is a valued ally to comprehensively strengthen and structure our master plan with our 2030 vision."

