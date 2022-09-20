Perricone MD Expands Acne Relief Collection with Powerful New Treatment

Maximum strength salicylic acid works alongside soothing ingredients to be gentle on skin and tough on acne

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, the award-winning skincare brand renowned for its breakthrough, science-backed skincare solutions, announces the newest addition to its Acne Relief Collection, the Maximum Strength Clearing Treatment.

This lightweight cream is formulated with maximum strength salicylic acid in a sustained delivery system for less irritation to target the most stubborn acne. It is gentle on the skin by using a blend of three soothing ingredients: biomimetic oat protein, skin-soothing cica and lactobacillus ferment. The biomimetic oat protein works as a skin sensitivity neutralizer, designed to mimic the natural active ingredient in oats to calm acne flare-ups. The antioxidant-rich cica, also known as tiger grass, is an anti-microbial herb that soothes irritation and moisturizes by reducing skin redness and strengthening skin's barrier. Lastly, the plant-derived ferment, Lactobacillus, promotes a clear, calm and soothed complexion by selectively targeting blemish-causing bacteria.

"Following the successful launch of Acne Relief in 2020, we decided to expand the collection with a product that filled a gap in the market and in our portfolio," says Jennifer Trovel, Chief Marketing Officer of Perricone MD. "We worked to figure out what our acne consumers needed from us and we found out they were looking for a product that delivers clear, acne-free skin, while eliminating the discomfort and irritation that they normally experience with their acne regimen. With the launch of the Maximum Strength Clearing Treatment, we achieved just that."

"We constantly evolve our portfolio to be best-in-class, and we do that by triangulating feedback from multiple, disparate sources," says Robert Koerner, President of Perricone MD. "While Acne Relief was a major success when it launched in 2020, our early-trier study, customer reviews and previous consumer studies indicated there was major opportunity to address additional consumer needs."

The results speak for themselves. In a clinical and consumer study, 84% agreed it was effective at treating pimples and clearing breakouts and 96% agreed it was gentle on skin.

Acne Relief Maximum Strength Clearing Treatment is available in two sizes: $29 for 1 fl oz and $45 for 2 fl oz, and is now available on PerriconeMD.com, Nordstrom.com, ECScottGroup.com, Macys.com, Lovelyskin.com, Flip.shop and Amazon.com.

About Perricone MD

For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times best seller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

