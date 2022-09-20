Purchase Green Opens New Franchise in Colorado Springs, CO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purchase Green Artificial Grass, North America's largest artificial grass landscape and leisure supplier – as well as a proud member of The Recreational Group (RG) family – announces the launch of their Colorado Springs showroom and warehouse. Purchase Green Colorado Springs opened on September 09, 2022 – servicing Woodland Park, Stratmoor, Cimarron Hills, and other surrounding cities. The store will operate 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Colorado Springs is led by Jim Gosselin, who has experience owning several companies with successful exits. He is supported by franchise co-owners Ryan Roberts, who has over a decade of experience in the landscaping business, and Randy Roberts – providing expertise from his time as an attorney and developer. As well as franchise partner Hank Schepemaker, who has numerous years of experience in the carpet/installation industry.

Colorado Springs Franchise owner, Jim Gosselin states:

"The addition of another local sales office in Southern Colorado allows us to better serve our constituents within the region. We are striving to educate our clients on the best practices and products for their specific needs. We look forward to supplying the Southern Colorado market with the best artificial grass in the industry."

Purchase Green prides itself on having a transparent business model by providing customers with all the information they need to feel confident in their artificial grass investments. Colorado Springs exemplifies these ideals by providing high-quality, timely service from a passionate team.

The opening of Purchase Green Colorado Springs symbolizes Purchase Green's commitment to redefine landscapes with water-conscious solutions and create sustainable environments for communities threatened by severe drought. With millions of gallons of water saved since 2009, Purchase Green's mission is an ongoing affair.

As the nation's leading artificial grass distributor, Purchase Green has come a long way from its first warehouse in Southern California. Today Purchase Green continues to expand its outreach by providing sustainable artificial grass solutions and services to an ever-growing population. By placing education at the forefront of the business model, Purchase Green empowers its customers and provides them with the outstanding service they rightfully deserve. Colorado Springs may be the newest addition to the Purchase Green family, but it will not be the last. For more information on supplies, locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com.

