Cumulus Neuroscience Appoints Digital Health and Pharmaceutical Executive Aman Bhatti, MD as Chief Executive Officer

Tapping AliveCor Senior Executive, Cumulus Signals Progression To A Global Healthcare Company; Dr. Bhatti To Lead Expansion of AI-Based Digital Biomarker Platform To Accelerate Patient Care and Drug Development in Neurology and Neuropsychiatry

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; the Company), a global digital health company developing multi-domain digital biomarkers for the brain, today appointed Aman Bhatti, MD, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Dr. Bhatti, a noted digital health executive with experience launching and scaling world-renowned consumer healthcare brands, joins Cumulus as the Company shifts toward healthcare and expands biopharma partnerships in its next growth phase. Dr. Bhatti's appointment follows the recent award of a £1.5M UK National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) grant to Cumulus and its academic research partners, using the Cumulus platform to improve early dementia diagnosis.

"Neurological disorders are a global health issue, and digital biomarkers – which require integrated, multi-domain assessment technologies – are key to supporting faster drug development, disease diagnosis, and therapeutic solutions," said Ruth McKernan, PhD, co-founder & executive chair, Cumulus. "Dr. Bhatti's proven track record of implementing strategies that achieve significant revenue growth in both the biopharma and healthcare industries, combined with his unique understanding of healthcare system priorities and patient, physician, biopharma and payer needs, makes him the ideal match to lead Cumulus in its next chapter. With Dr. Bhatti at the helm, Cumulus is poised to accelerate our BioPharma and Healthcare commercialization strategies – to help solve the biggest healthcare challenges in neurodegeneration and psychiatry."

"My passion is finding the intersection of technological innovation, scientific understanding, and patient care, to make better health possible – and Cumulus technology is poised to do just that, by enabling better understanding and faster identification of neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases," said Bhatti. "Our technology already plays a key role in helping biopharma partners accelerate drug development, and soon, the same technology will be deployed to physicians to lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's and other CNS diseases. I look forward to expanding those opportunities for our biopharma partners and patients, and to building toward the launch of our Cumulus platform to clinicians in the US. I'm also particularly energized to continue leading the industry in its evolution from paper-based, single-timepoint and single-domain assessments to using repeatable, multi-domain, AI-based clinical insights that are changing the face of drug development and patient management," he added.

Brian Murphy, PhD, co-founder and chief scientific officer, commented: "Current solutions to measuring brain function don't satisfy patients, doctors or the scientists who are working to develop new life-changing therapies. Our machine-learning enabled platform directly measures how a disease affects thinking capability, sleep, mood, language and other aspects of a patient's daily life. With Aman on-board, the team is excited to bring this easy-to-use solution to bear in global health-care systems."

Before joining Cumulus, Dr. Bhatti was senior vice president of AliveCor BioPharma, where he led a team focused on establishing partnerships with CROs and biopharma companies, drawing upon more than 15 years of experience in prior executive roles at Sanofi, GSK, Novartis and Reckitt. A pioneer in forging technology-based alliances, he was part of efforts to launch and scale well known global consumer brands such as Mucinex, Theraflu, Flonase, Nicorette, and most recently, KardiaMobile.

Focused on transforming diagnosis and patient care for Alzheimer's dementia and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, Cumulus is backed by a strategic investment led by the Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), a specialist venture capital fund which includes leading pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Lilly, Biogen, J&J, GSK, and Takeda. Its science is validated by recent data demonstrating that an easy-to-use, task-driven electroencephalogram (EEG) can yield clinical-grade data in large-scale, real-world investigations in neuroscience with extremely high adherence rates (Front. Digit. Health, 29 July 2022) – providing drug development partners with advanced diagnostic tools that generate insights into neurological activity, and better serve patients.

About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care, beginning with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home – all by a certified medical device package. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and an extensive real-world database of annotated, longitudinal, matched data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

The Company is supported by highly experienced specialized investors, DDF/SV Health Investors, LifeArc and Future Fund, and a world-class Scientific and Technical Advisory Board.

