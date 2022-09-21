Hepsiburada launches new art category, SanatBurada, helping to bring together young artists and art lovers

ISTANBUL, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a "Hepsiburada") (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, announces the launch of SanatBurada ('Art is Here'), Hepsiburada's new contemporary art category.

Making use of its marketplace and technological capabilities, Hepsiburada, through the launch of SanatBurada, will enable customers who are willing to buy works of art to meet with galleries and artists. By enabling the listing and purchasing of art online, SanatBurada will provide an opportunity for young artists to promote their work digitally for the first time, and for art lovers to engage with young artists from the very start of their careers. As such, SanatBurada will also contribute to the democratization and availability of art in Türkiye, by helping new artists to reach a much wider audience.

Curated by internationally acclaimed artist Mehmet Sinan Kuran, SanatBurada features 157 art pieces belonging to 27 young artists on the occasion of its launch. Art lovers visiting the new category will be able to see the art pieces on the platform virtually in their preferred environments, with the 3D display and augmented reality feature.

SanatBurada can be reached via https://www.hepsiburada.com/sanatburada-eserler

About Hepsiburada



Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, Hepsipay. As at the end of March 2022, we had seamlessly connected 44.2 million members and 82.9 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' programme, we have reached over 32 thousand female entrepreneurs across Turkey to date.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1686926/Hepsiburada_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Hepsiburada