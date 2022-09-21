uLab™ hires Jeffrey Lord as Senior Vice President of Sales, North America

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system and the uDesign® treatment planning software, has announced that Jeffrey Lord has joined the company as senior vice president of sales for North America. Mr. Lord will be responsible for bringing strategic sales insights to drive the commercial growth of the company in the region.

"Jeff is an outstanding addition to the uLab team, as he brings a wealth of commercial experience and demonstrated success in the medical device and dental industries," says Amir Abolfalthi, chief executive officer and co-founder. "Jeff's experience and guidance will help uLab gain market share in a competitive aligner market and help to deliver unique aligner platform solutions to orthodontists across our commercialized regions."

Mr. Lord brings over 29 years of leadership experience and success in the dental industry, 14 of which were spent in the specialty dental market. Prior to joining uLab, he spent 11 years with Geistlich Biomaterials as their Vice President of Sales for North America, launching their direct business unit, building their team, and growing their market share in hard and soft tissue regeneration. Prior to Geistlich, he held senior leadership roles with OnPharma, Novalar Pharmaceuticals and Straumann USA. Mr. Lord has a track record of building national and regional sales teams in the dental industry with companies such as Dentsply and BIORA.

"I am honored to join the uLab team and continue to build upon the culture and success they have developed in the orthodontic market," says Mr. Lord.

There have been over 600,000 uLab aligner cases planned to date. To learn more about uLab Systems and to request a demo, go to ulabsystems.com/request-a-demo.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab sustainably manufactures uSmile aligners in Memphis, TN, recycling over 80% of manufacturing mold materials. uSmile clear aligners and the uDesign software are available to all orthodontic practices in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

