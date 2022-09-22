CLEARGOALS Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Attestation with Laika

CLEARGOALS is committed to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEARGOALS , an Enterprise Marketing Technology consultancy, announced today they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 attestation.

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. As part of the attestation process, CLEARGOALS completed a thorough SOC 2 Type 1 compliance audit, providing documentation on processes, data management infrastructure, and a progressive approach to data access permissions.

While the Type 1 audit is not a required prerequisite to Type 2, organizations like CLEARGOALS who complete the Type 1 first are helping to mitigate potential audit loops and timeline extensions by ensuring their compliance program design is fundamentally sound before entering the Type 2 observation period.

To earn this attestation, CLEARGOALS partnered with Laika , a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers. CLEARGOALS executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC.

"The journey with Laika was one filled with discovery, improvements and collaboration. While we had many sound operational processes, it was great to go through a detailed review and update them according to the latest standards and our industry," said Carl Chebli, Director, Operations at CLEARGOALS.

About CLEARGOALS

CLEARGOALS is an Enterprise Marketing Technology consultancy founded in 2008 by Benoit Stephenson and Domenico Farinaccio. With 320+ years combined experience in the IT/EMT space, CLEARGOALS pairs top talent with best-in-class marketing technology partners to create a service -first approach to marketing technology challenges.

CLEARGOALS provides traditional enterprise software services - including implementations, integrations, training, database architecture, customized solutions, and configuration services - along with marketing agency programs and staff augmentation for marketing departments.

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com .

