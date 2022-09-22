Cybeats Applauds New White House Memorandum Regarding Securing the Software Supply Chain

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cybeats Technologies Inc. ("Cybeats" or the "Company") is pleased to comment on the memorandum (M-22-18) issued by the White House's Office of Management and Budget on September 14, 2022 under President Biden's May 2021 Cybersecurity Executive Order.

Cybeats Technologies Inc. (CNW Group/Cybeats Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The memorandum, intended for the heads of executive departments and agencies, focuses on enhancing the security of the software supply chain through secure software development practices.1

The memo requires all federal agencies to complete a NIST-approved standardized self-attestation form before using any vendor's or third-party software, including software renewals and major version changes. It also sets new deadlines for federal agencies with regards to their software inventory processes, communication and attestation processes, as well as organizational training needs. The memo further calls on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the General Services Administration (GSA) to help develop a program plan for a government-wide central repository where software attestations and artifacts can be stored with mechanisms for information protection and sharing among federal agencies.

"By strengthening our software supply chain through secure software development practices, we are building on the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to modernize agency cybersecurity practices, including our federal zero trust strategy, improving our detection and response to threats, and our ability to quickly investigate and recover from cyberattacks,"2 stated the Federal CISO and Deputy National Cyber Director, Chris DeRusha.

"Following the recent rise of cyber-threats and an increased scrutiny of software supply chains, this memorandum comes at a crucial time for federal agencies and critical infrastructure departments" stated Yoav Raiter, CEO of Cybeats. "Cybeats applauds this memorandum and we will continue to put our efforts towards supporting the development of best practices for software supply chain intelligence and security."

The full memorandum can be read here:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/M-22-18.pdf

NIST SP 800-218 - Secure Software Development Framework

The National Institute of Standards and Technology have released a Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF) on recommendations for mitigating the risk of software vulnerabilities. The SSDF Framework provides a core set of high-level secure software development practices that can be integrated into each SDLC implementation. The Framework highlights that "following these practices should help software producers reduce the number of vulnerabilities in released software, mitigate the potential impact of the exploitation of undetected or unaddressed vulnerabilities, and address the root causes of vulnerabilities to prevent future recurrences, and to foster communications with suppliers in acquisition processes and other management activities."3

Cybeats SBOM Studio, already deployed commercially, helps companies to achieve compliance with the NIST SP 800-218 SSDF Framework as well as with U.S. and North American cybersecurity regulation at large.

Cybeats SBOM Studio

SBOM Studio provides organizations with the capability to efficiently manage SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) and software vulnerabilities, and provides proactive mitigation of risks to their software supply chain. Key product features include robust software supply chain intelligence, universal SBOM document management and repository, continuous vulnerability, threat insights, precise risk management, software license infringement and utilization and SBOM exchange with regulatory authorities, customers and vendors.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a leading software supply chain intelligence technology provider, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance and secure software from procurement, development through operation. Our platform provides customers with deep visibility and universal transparency into their software supply chain, as a result enables them to increase operational efficiencies and revenue. Cybeats.

Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE.

There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Under the parent company, Scryb Inc., company filings are available at sedar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cybeats Technologies Inc.