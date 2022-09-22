HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS AND MEMBERS OF CONGRESS HONOR NATIONAL CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center with $300,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant to Support Pediatric Cancer Research

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers, presented a $300,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant to Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center to support the research of pediatric oncologist and the grant's principal investigator Dr. Jeffrey Toretsky. The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant was officially presented to Dr. Louis M. Weiner and Dr. Aykut Üren on behalf of Dr. Jeffrey Toresky at Georgetown Lombardi on Tuesday, September 20. Congressional leaders in attendance included U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (TX-10), founder and co-chair, Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus, and U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (PA-16), co-chair, Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus.

(left to right) Dr. Aykut Üren, professor, Georgetown University, Jamie Auffenberg, board chair, Hyundai Hope On Wheels, John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels and Don Reilly, co-founder, Hyundai Hope On Wheels in Washington D.C., on September 20, 2022 (PRNewswire)

"Since coming to Congress, I have been deeply committed to advancing cancer research and treatments for children suffering from this terrible disease," said U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (TX-10), founder and co-chair, Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus. "Legislation dedicated to furthering pediatric cancer research combined with leading nonprofit funders like Hyundai Hope On Wheels will continue to advance the development of life-saving treatments for children with cancer."

"I am honored to stand side by side with other co-chairs and members of the Childhood Cancer Caucus who all share my passion to advance treatments and find a cure to end childhood cancer," said U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (PA-16), co-chair, Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus. "We applaud Dr. Toretsky and Georgetown Lombardi for their life-saving work, and Hyundai Hope On Wheels for their continued support to fund pediatric cancer research. As my family owns a Hyundai dealership, I've seen for years before coming to Congress the amazing, positive impact Hope On Wheels has on families in some of their toughest moments. I'm incredibly proud to now lead this effort in Washington and to shine a light on these amazing young people and their families."

"It is a privilege to participate in the celebration of Hyundai Hope On Wheels' generous research grant to Georgetown Lombardi," said U.S. Representative G.K. Butterfield (NC-01), co-chair, Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus. "We have made great progress in providing hope and treatments to kids battling pediatric cancer and their families, thanks for organizations like Hyundai and Hyundai Hope On Wheels."

"Hyundai has been a strong and committed corporate citizen since it came to Montgomery in 2005 to build cars," said U.S. Representative Terri Sewell (AL-07). "Together with Hyundai Hope On Wheels, Hyundai builds more than cars; it builds families, communities, and hope. As always, I am thrilled to celebrate their important work to end childhood cancer."

During the event, pediatric cancer fighters being treated by Georgetown Lombardi physicians, doctors, and other attendees participated in the program's signature Handprint Ceremony where they dipped their hands in paint and placed handprints on a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe. The colorful handprints represent the individual and collective journeys, hopes, and fight against childhood cancer.

"Since 1998, Hyundai and its dealers have joined the fight against pediatric cancer and continued to strengthen its commitment to ensure every child has a fighting chance against the disease," said Jamie Auffenberg, board chair, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time so critical to our goals to raise awareness, drive hope, and move closer to a cure. We are pleased to join hands today with leading members of Congress who share in this mission of Hyundai Hope On Wheels."

The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants are awarded to eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions through a competitive peer-reviewed process. This grant is part of Hyundai Hope on Wheels' commitment of $15 million to support research grants to children's hospitals nationwide in 2022, which brings the organization's total giving to $200 million since its launch in 1998. In the past 24 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has awarded more than 1,100 research grants funding critical research as part of its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer.

To view learn more about Hyundai Hope On Wheels, please visit HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels

Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 820 U.S. dealers. Since its inception, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has pledged $200 million in support of more than 1,000 childhood cancer research grants.

(left to right) U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (TX-10), founder and co-chair, Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus, and U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (PA-16), co-chair, Congressional Childhood Cancer Caucus in Washington D.C., on September 20, 2022 (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Hope On Wheels) (PRNewswire)

