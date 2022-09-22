Leidos Taps Retired Vice Admiral David Lewis to Lead Maritime Portfolio

RESTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the appointment of Vice Admiral David Lewis, U.S. Navy (Ret) as Senior Vice President, Maritime.

Lewis will be responsible for enhancing the company's maritime capabilities and advancing strategic initiatives that drive organic growth across Leidos' maritime divisions. The organization includes subsidiary Gibbs & Cox and provides critical support for a broad range of Navy activities, including ship design & engineering, autonomous underwater and surface vehicle technology programs, as well as advanced undersea sensors and integration, for domestic and international customers.

"Admiral Lewis brings a wealth of military and technology expertise following a distinguished career in the Navy," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group President. "His experience is a tremendous asset and will enable Leidos to deliver formidable operational advantages for the fleet."

Before joining Leidos, Lewis served as the Naval Postgraduate School Chair of Acquisition and in the United States Navy in operational, engineering, and acquisition related billets. Upon selection to flag rank in 2009, he served as vice commander of the Naval Sea Systems Command, followed by four years as Program Executive Officer (Ships), where he directed the delivery of 18 ships and procurement of an additional 51 ships. From 2014-2017, he served as commander of the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, where he led a global workforce of 10,300 civilian and military personnel who designed, developed and deployed advanced communications and information capabilities for the Navy. His final assignment was Director for the Defense Contract Management Agency.

Lewis graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1979 and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps program. He also holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Naval Postgraduate School.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

