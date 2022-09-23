SkyDrop Releases "The Kitty Hawk Moment", Episode One of Documentary Series

RENO, Nev., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey) has released episode one of a documentary series "The SkyDrop Story", to tell the historical story of the first FAA-approved drone delivery on US soil.

Watch on SkyDrop's YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/OHLt8RFPGNY

The first episode titled "The Kitty Hawk Moment" focuses on the first FAA-approved drone delivery on US soil, which was conducted by SkyDrop in Wise, Virginia. This drone delivery represented the "Kitty Hawk Moment" for the drone delivery industry.

The delivery drone that made this first delivery will be going on display in the "Thomas W. Haas We All Fly" exhibition at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in 2022. The museum also displays the 1903 Wright Flyer that made the first official flight of a powered heavier-than-air flying machine.

SkyDrop (formerly Flirtey) is a full-stack solutions provider of hardware and software for autonomous last-mile drone delivery and owns extensive patents. SkyDrop is the pioneer of the commercial drone delivery industry, with a mission to make delivery instant for everyone, and a vision of drone delivery that is safer, speedier, quieter, cheaper, and greener. The company first made history in 2015 when it conducted the first-ever FAA-approved drone delivery in the US. Learn more at www.GetSkyDrop.com

