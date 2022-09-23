TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PRESENTS 'LINEAGE OF GREATNESS II'

Saturday, October 22 in Kansas City, KS and LIVE on FITE

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller Fight Club and Ares Entertainment have announced plans for "Lineage of Greatness II," an outstanding evening of professional boxing on Saturday, October 22 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS and broadcast live globally on FITE.

See the sons of four boxing legends in action on Saturday, October 22 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS and broadcast live globally on FITE by Triller (PRNewswire)

The Lineage of Greatness II solidifies a new genre of boxing that brings the sons of world champions to the center stage

Featured on the card in separate fights will be the sons of four true boxing legends; undefeated heavyweight contender Kenzie "TCB" Morrison, (20-0, 18 KOs), junior lightweight contender Jose Luis Castillo Jr, (24-3, 18 KOs), welterweight prospect Roberto Duran Jr. (9-2, 7 KOs) and the pro debut of middleweight Steve Cunningham Jr.

Special guest commentators on the broadcast will be "The Voice of Combat Sports," Sean Wheelock and Amir Tyson, the son of one of the greatest heavyweight champions of all time.

"The strategic partnership with Ares Entertainment and the principals, Joe Kelly and Michael Abul, presents tremendous opportunities domestically and abroad – developing future stars of boxing, legendary match-ups and blockbuster PPV fights," David Tetreault, President of Triller Fight Club, said. "The Lineage of Greatness II solidifies a new genre of boxing that brings the sons of world champions to the center stage, giving fans amazing bouts coupled with significant nostalgia."

Advance tickets for "Lineage of Greatness II" start at $35 and are now on sale through EventBrite. Memorial Hall is located at 600 North Seventh Street, Kansas City, KS 66101. Doors will open on the night of the event at 7:00 p.m.

Son of the former heavyweight world champion Tommy Morrison, Kenzie Morrison, holder of the WBC-USNBC heavyweight title, has carved an exceptionally successful career of his own. Known for his tremendous knockout power, Morrison has stunned boxing crowds with seven consecutive stoppages, six in the first round. Most recently, Morrison dominated and stopped the now infamous Hasim Rahman Jr. in the fifth round on April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV.

Son of Mexican boxing icon Jose Luis Castillo, the hard-punching Luis Castillo Jr. has displayed his father's heavy hands and warrior spirit since turning professional in 2013. The former professional soccer player with Buhos Unision F.C. in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico has knocked out his last eight opponents. He will be making his United States debut at "Lineage of Greatness II."

Son of legendary hall of famer Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran, Roberto Duran Jr., fighting out of Miami, FL, has carried his father's skills and power into the professional ranks. With four big wins in 2021, three by knockout, Duran Jr. will look to bounce back into the win column following a hotly contested decision loss to Arturo Moreno on April 29, 2022.

After an outstanding amateur run, Steve Cunningham Jr., son of former cruiserweight world champion, Steve "USS" Cunningham, will make his highly-anticipated professional debut in a bout scheduled for four rounds.

Additional bouts and details on "Lineage of Greatness II" will be announced shortly.

For more information, visit TrillerFightClub.com or text "LOG" to 75303.

About Triller:

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns Triller Fight Club and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

