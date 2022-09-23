THE WORLD'S LARGEST MENTAL HEALTH, ADDICTION, AND WELLNESS CONFERENCE WILL BE HELD AT THE WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT, NOVEMBER 1-4, 2022

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Set in the magic of The Walt Disney World Resort, The Global Exchange Conference 2022 (GXC) is a professional, four-day conference of continuing education presentations, experiential workshops, industry expo, and networking events. Never before has a conference converged with these three disciplines under one roof: Mental Health, Addiction Treatment, and Wellness. GXC will offer attendees the opportunity to learn within their own and other aligning disciplines from world-renowned experts in these fields, and to inspire an exchange of thought-provoking perspectives and pathways that will lead to a more vibrant and productive approach of therapeutic methods to help those in need.

The Global Exchange Conference is bringing together Mental Health, Addiction, & Wellness Professionals Nov. 1-4, 2022 .

From The Global Exchange Conference originator and CEO of High Watch Recovery Center, Jerry Schwab, "In a time where we must all work together for the well-being of individuals and communities, The Global Exchange Conference is perfectly positioned to bring together health care professionals for a restorative conference of caring, connecting, collaboration, and change." Jerry continues, "Our agenda is extensive, and attendees will have the additional opportunity to engage with industry exhibitors from all conference disciplines at the GXC Expo."

Michael Cabot, Certified Recovery Residence Administrator, and the Board President of the Florida Association of Recovery Residences says, "GXC offers continuing education credits with expert speakers who explore multi-disciplinary models and approaches that will focus on implementing change towards body, mind, and spirit recovery. This is a great opportunity to learn and unite health care providers to further traditional and innovative care methods, assisting patients in their journey." Additionally, there are more than 50 educational sessions to choose from at the conference. All sessions will be available to all in-person attendees via GXC's on-line educational partner, TPN, for 30 days post event.

Among the many elite industry speakers and presenters who will teach, train, and exchange knowledge are Deepak Chopra, Dr. Gabor Mate, Margaret Trudeau, Dr. James Flowers, Marianne Williamson, Russell Brand, and Dr. Tian Dayton. Guest Speakers are Whoopi Goldberg, who is an advocate for humanitarian efforts including substance abuse and has provided a video introduction available on the GXC website, and actor Rob Lowe who embraced sobriety and reflects on his past battle with drug and alcohol addiction, along with his dedication and support of other's journey to recovery.

Registration is open and special accommodations are available at select hotels at The Walt Disney World Resort. For a full list of speakers, topics, and activities, please visit https://theglobalexchangeconference.com/ .

