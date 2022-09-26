ALLEN MEDIA GROUP'S FREE STREAMING PLATFORM LOCAL NOW LAUNCHES HEARST TELEVISION'S 27 "VERY LOCAL" FAST CHANNELS

New partnership adds 27 new local news channels to Local Now's lineup

and further expands the platform's top-50 market coverage

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Media Group's Local Now – the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America – announced today its partnership with Hearst Television's Very Local digital service. This partnership expands Local Now's footprint with 27 premium news channels.

The 27 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels are a part of Hearst Television's locally-focused digital brand, Very Local, serving 26 U.S. media markets spanning 39 states. The channels feature award-winning journalism from around the country and curated local content connecting consumers to their communities and beyond. The content includes original series that span across genres including food, travel, dating, adventure, and true crime.

Here are the new local channels available on Local Now:

Very Orlando by WESH 2 – Orlando Very Sacramento by KCRA –Sacramento Very Baltimore by WBAL-TV – Baltimore Very Milwaukee by WISN 12 – Milwaukee Very Cincinnati by WLWT – Cincinnati Very New Orleans by WDSU – New Orleans Very Louisville by WLKY – Louisville Very Iowa by KCCI – Des Moines Very South Florida by WPBF 25 – West Palm Beach Very New Mexico by KOAT – Albuquerque Very Jackson by 16 WAPT – Jackson Very Central Coast by KSBW – Monterey/Salinas Very Boston by WCVB – Boston Very New Hampshire by WMUR – Boston/Manchester Very Pittsburgh by WTAE – Pittsburgh Very Kansas City by KMBC/KCWE – Kansas City Very Carolina by WYFF 4 – Greenville Very Oklahoma by KOCO – Oklahoma City Very Omaha by KETV – Omaha Very Alabama by WVTM – Birmingham Very Pennsylvania by WGAL – Harrisburg/Lancaster Very Carolina by WXII – Winston-Salem/Greensboro Very Maine by WMTW – Portland/Auburn Very Savannah by WJCL – Savannah Very Champlain Valley by NBC 5 – Burlington, VT/Plattsburgh Very Arkansas by 40/29 – Fayetteville/Ft. Smith Very Tampa Bay by WMOR – Tampa



"Local Now has the most local channels of any free streaming platform," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Local Now parent company, Allen Media Group. "We are thrilled to bring best-in-class local programming from Hearst Television to the Local Now platform. Our users value premium local news channels that they know and trust."

"We're excited to expand Hearst Television's streaming footprint by making our Very Local channels available to the diverse and growing audiences on the Local Now streaming app," said Andrew Fitzgerald, Hearst Television Senior Vice President of Streaming Services. "As consumers seek to connect with local news and information on streaming platforms, Hearst Television will meet them where they are with award-winning news and originals via Very Local."

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 16,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices. ( www.LocalNow.com )

Hearst Television's Very Local programming will also be available on TheGrio Streaming App, Allen Media Group's free-streaming platform where Black America watches 24/7 premium content including award-winning movies, television shows, comedies, documentaries and a diverse array of channels. TheGrio is the brand you trust for news and entertainment focused on Black culture, streaming the most compelling stories and perspectives with cutting edge news reports and in-depth interviews. TheGrio Streaming App is now available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, Android/Google TV, and Android and Apple handheld devices. ( thegriotv.com )

ABOUT LOCAL NOW

The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather, and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com .

ABOUT HEARST TELEVISION AND VERY LOCAL

Hearst Television is recognized as one of the industry's premier companies and has been honored with numerous awards for distinguished journalism, industry innovation and community service. Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations serving 26 media markets across 39 states reaching over 22 million U.S. television households. Through its partnership with nearly all major networks, Hearst Television distributes national content over nearly 70 video channels including programming from ABC, NBC, CBS, CW, MYNet, MeTV, Estrella and more. The radio stations are leaders in Baltimore news/talk and rock music listenership. Its Hearst Media Production Group unit produces original programming across linear and streaming platforms for domestic and international distribution. Its Very Local streaming service offers 24/7 access to local news, weather and an array of local and regional programming. Download the Very Local app for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV. Additional information and video clips can be found www.verylocal.com/about. Hearst Television is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hearst.

