Castellum is among the first to receive NollCO2 certification

GOTHEBURG, Sweden, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korsningen block project has now been completed, and Castellum is one of the first companies in the Nordics to receive a NollCO2 (ZeroCO2) certification.

The Swedish Police Authority, the tenant in the project, has recently moved into the Korsningen office building in central Örebro. The main body of the house – seven storeys tall, built entirely of wood, and encompassing 6,900 square metres of lettable office space – radiates sustainability and innovation. The solar panels on the roof of the property not only supply the building with energy but also generate a surplus of renewable energy that can be used by others.

Constructing a frame of wood means that emissions are roughly 40 per cent lower compared with conventional construction methods. When Castellum builds new structures, we are exacting about the materials we choose, and how these materials are manufactured and transported. At a minimum, we require new office buildings to qualify for Miljöbyggnad level Gold, and for this project we have now also obtained NollCO 2 certification from the Sweden Green Building Council (SGBC), which awards Sweden's leading environmental certifications for buildings.

"NollCO 2 certification has been a goal throughout the construction period, so we are delighted and proud to have earned this recognition. It is proof that we are on the leading edge in terms of the sustainability and environmental impact of our buildings," says Erik Nilsson, project manager at Castellum AB.

This certification means that the building has a net-zero climate impact during its service life. The Korsningen block is extremely energy efficient, and also emits very low levels of greenhouse gases while in use. The indoor environment in wooden buildings is beneficial to health: wood has a positive impact on air, comfort, and acoustics.

"This is one of the first NollCO 2 certifications in Sweden. There are only a few properties in Sweden that are certified under NollCO 2 , which makes us especially pleased and proud to lead the way," says Rutger Arnhult, CEO Castellum AB.

The project in brief

Investment: approximately MSEK 225 including the acquired building rights of MSEK 15

Rental value: approximately SEK 15 million annually

Lettable area and economic occupancy rate: 6,900 square metres with an economic occupancy rate of 100 per cent

