Hilti introduces the all-new modular sleeve system bringing performance, flexibility, and value

The CFS-MSL Modular sleeve joins the CP 653 Speed sleeve to offer ultimate versatility and cable capacity

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti North America, a global leader providing innovative tools, technology, software and services to commercial construction industry, unveils the newest addition to Hilti cable pathway portfolio, the CFS-MSL Modular Firestop Sleeve – an innovative solution designed to bring game-changing flexibility along with optimized cable capacity and airflow performance.

Together with the Speed Sleeve, Hilti's Modular Sleeve System brings more value, options and design flexibility to each project's unique demands. The Modular Sleeve System is offered in multiple device sizes as well as pre-installed and post-installed wall solutions and all-new floor grids to support each project's requirements. The modular sleeve design also allows for easier retrofits and cable additions and aligns with common cable tray sizes.

"Our new Modular Sleeve System offers performance, versatility and value that our customers have come to expect from Hilti. And, along with our Speed Sleeves, we now can offer a complete solution offering to our customers to support their demanding project needs," said Neal Clemens, Hilti Product Manager for Fastening & Protection. Clemens added, "Education and continuous support will be an integral part of our offering to help you get your installations completed right the first time."

About Hilti

Hilti is a leading international provider of high quality, innovative and specialized tools, fastening systems, firestop protection, and software-based solutions for the professional user. With more than 3,800 highly trained Hilti account managers, engineers, and Hilti employees throughout North America, Hilti's expertise covers the areas of powder actuated fastening, drilling and demolition, diamond coring and cutting, measuring, firestopping, screw fastening, adhesive and mechanical anchoring, strut and hanger systems, solutions for tool crib productivity as well as worker health and safety.

