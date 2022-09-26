Las Olas Capital Advisors Hires Investor Relations Associate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Olas Capital Advisors is proud to announce the addition of an Investor Relations Associate, Brianna Reeves. The new team member brings exceptional experience to the company including the ability to analyze and present financial trends and other insights that impact the business. She will be managing communications for the firm including developing a robust investor relations strategy and framework to keep investors informed about their goals.

Brianna Reeves graduated from Nova Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale and received her Bachelor's in Elementary Education. Post-graduation, Brianna spent four years molding young minds which in turn sparked her passion about the importance of financial literacy of our youth. This curiosity led Brianna to pivot her career to financial services.

Co-founder of Las Olas Capital Advisors Jodi Tanner stated, "Brianna's communication and relationship building tools will promote meaningful interpersonal relationships with our valued investors and stakeholders. Our business is built on relationships, and we thrive to provide the best service possible."

In her free time, Brianna is an enthusiastic gym member, a dog mom to her mini Goldendoodle, and a health and wellness enthusiast. She is always looking for new ways to sharpen her skills and expand her mind.

About Las Olas Capital Advisors

Las Olas Capital Advisors' Co-Founder and Managing Director, Paul Tanner, said "We are pleased with the growth of our team over the past seven years and are excited about a great future with the integration of many verticals including private equity, real estate and venture capital within the independent sector of wealth management."

Las Olas Capital Advisors is a registered investment advisor (RIA) firm based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. What sets them apart is their shared perspective with their clients about what wealth truly means. They consider prosperity not in terms of material gain or status but as an opportunity to create profound impact for families, community, and the world at large. The team has over 60 years of combined experience and each person at the firm understands that business is developed through relationships built on trust and confidence.

