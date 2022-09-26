TSP Investors Have Opportunity to Lead TuSimple Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against TuSimple Holdings Inc. ("TuSimple" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSP).

Class Period: April 15, 2021 – August 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 31, 2022

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) TuSimple's commitment to safety was significantly overstated and Defendants concealed fundamental problems with the Company's technology; (2) TuSimple was rushing the testing of its autonomous driving technology in order to deliver driverless trucks to the market ahead of its more safety-conscious competitors; (3) there was a corporate culture within TuSimple that suppressed or ignored safety concerns in favor of unrealistically ambitious testing and delivery schedules; (4) the aforementioned conduct made accidents involving the Company's autonomous driving technology more likely; (5) the aforementioned conduct invited enhanced regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

