Aragon Research Recommends Bright Pattern Contact Center Software

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software , was recently reviewed by Aragon Research. Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory company founded in 2011 by former Gartner analysts, and they provide business and IT executives with actionable insights to navigate the technology market as well as navigate technology's evolving impact on CX. Aragon Research recommends Bright Pattern for buyers looking for a highly streamlined and scalable solution.

Aragon Research recommends Bright Pattern to call centers looking to modernize CX. (PRNewswire)

Aragon Research recommends Bright Pattern for its flexibility, scalability, and advanced CX technology.

Aragon Research recommends Bright Pattern for its:

Fully omnichannel platform with support for measuring call quality from a macro and micro level.

Fast and simplified setup experience.

Unified agent desktop client that makes gathering insights smooth and easy-to-learn

Cloud-agnostic platform that can be hosted on a wide range of cloud solutions, like AWS and Microsoft Azure for data hosting.

Real-time call quality management that allows for the re-route of calls flagged for quality in the moment.

AI-assisted tools to promote quality assurance

Ease-of-use for a comprehensive omnichannel platform

Industry-leading time-to-set up for its platform, making the cost of transitioning lower than the industry average.

"Bright Pattern continues to be one of the most innovative, yet easiest-to-use solutions on the market," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern makes it easy for businesses to gain access to powerful CX tools while maintaining flexibility and ease-of-use through its flexible cloud-agnostic platform, innovations in the use of the Unified Agent Desktop, and streamlining of the quality assurance for businesses."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the time and cost of professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews .

