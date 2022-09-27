Cetaphil® Celebrates 75 Years of Sensitive Skincare Leadership

The only brand dedicated to sensitive skin needs for over 75 years marks the occasion with new campaign, 12 new products, and inclusivity commitments.

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetaphil marks its 75th anniversary this month by announcing a commitment to keeping consumers with sensitive skin as the core focus through ongoing innovation and improving inclusivity within dermatology.

"For 75 years, our sole focus has been to use science to understand and treat the unique needs of sensitive skin. Throughout our history and as we look to the future, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and research to bring our absolute best to our consumers. We'll continue to prioritize initiatives that transform the way sensitive skin is portrayed, understood, and treated."

Lisa Morris

General Manager of the Consumer Business U.S.

A flagship brand in the Galderma portfolio, Cetaphil is pleased to highlight several new initiatives that will help shape the conversation around and knowledge of sensitive skin worldwide as the brand looks to the future:

WE DO SKIN. YOU DO YOU.

To mark the occasion, Cetaphil's complete brand restage is culminating in the debut of a new campaign, We Do Skin. You Do You. Research shows that many consumers think twice before or entirely avoid partaking in daily activities they enjoy out of fear that their skin will react or flare up. Cetaphil's new campaign was created to empower people with sensitive skin to do more of the things they love without hesitation.

PRODUCT INNOVATION

Over the past seven decades, Cetaphil's portfolio has evolved to address a variety of complex sensitive skin needs, featuring dermatologist-backed cleansers and moisturizers that are specifically formulated to defend against the 5 signs of skin sensitivity. Innovation remains core to the brand with the development of 12 new products in 2022. In particular, the brand is excited to offer a Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser, Deep Hydration Skin Restoring Water Gel, and a regimen developed for those suffering from the itch-scratch cycle of eczema. Accepted by the National Eczema Association, the Cetaphil Eczema Restoraderm line features three products to help relieve irritation and nourish the skin while hydrating and repairing the skin's moisture barrier.

COMMITMENT TO INCLUSIVITY IN DERMATOLOGY

By definition, dermatology is the study, research, and diagnosis of skin. However, there are structures within healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and society at large that have resulted in inequities in dermatologic care. Through several initiatives, Cetaphil is committed to establishing a movement aimed at increasing academic, professional and cultural competency within dermatology to eliminate persistent knowledge gaps in treating all sensitive skin. In phase one, this includes:

Academic Training: Cetaphil is supporting the distribution of The Full Spectrum of Dermatology: A Diverse and Inclusive Atlas, Volume 2 . This comprehensive resource helps physicians recognize the clinical presentations of skin diseases on all skin tones. Led by co-authors Misty Eleryan , MD, MS and Adam Friedman , MD, the Atlas provides high resolution, side-by-side images of the most common dermatology conditions in a full spectrum of skin tones so that dermatologists are equipped to diagnose and treat all skin.

Clinical Trials: While Cetaphil has been working to improve representation in its clinical trials, there is still work to be done. Cetaphil aims to establish a new standard in clinical skincare testing to shift the dynamic of the entire industry. To ensure skincare testing is more representative of diverse skin tones, Cetaphil plans to increase skin of color participants in its clinical trials from 26% to ~40% by 2024.

To learn more about the brand's newest offerings and commitment to providing complete care for sensitive skin, visit Cetaphil.com.

ABOUT CETAPHIL®

Seventy-five years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is dermatologist-recommended for sensitive skin and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading skincare experts, Cetaphil continues to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

ABOUT GALDERMA

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermo-Cosmetics and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information, visit www.galderma.com/us.

