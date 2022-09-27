Eggland's Best and USDA Celebrate Approval of 40 Billionth USDA-Certified Eggland's Best Egg

Historic Milestone Recognizes Team Effort of Eggland's Best and the USDA

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) marked a historic occasion as they commemorated the 40 billionth USDA-certified Eggland's Best egg during a private event in Athens, GA. The event was attended in-person and virtually by key personnel from the USDA, Eggland's Best and other industry associates. To put the immensity of this notable milestone into perspective, 40 billion eggs would circle the Earth over 60 times!

"This milestone achievement is certainly one to celebrate, as it reflects Eggland's Best's ability to maintain the high standards and specifications for USDA certified eggs," said Jeff Hendricks USDA AMS - National Shell Egg Supervisor.

It's no surprise that Eggland's Best has reached the 40 billionth egg milestone. As the country's #1 egg, Eggland's Best eggs are produced by farms throughout the United States, and are delivered fresh to local supermarkets. Independent testing published in the Journal of Applied Poultry Research has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs.

"At Eggland's Best, we hold our eggs to the strictest production and safety standards," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "Our 40 billionth USDA-approved egg is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality egg possible with superior nutrition, taste and freshness."

The egg grading requirements for Eggland's Best eggs are actually more stringent than the USDA's regular standards and compared to USDA grading of ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs require a higher level of quality and fewer cracks. In fact, Grade A specifications for Eggland's Best eggs are more stringent than standard Grade AA specifications for regular eggs.

As part of Eggland's Best 27-point quality and freshness program, they conduct more than 75,000 tests every year to ensure that the freshness, nutrition and quality standards of Eggland's Best eggs are not only met, but exceeded. Eggland's Best hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet that contains superior levels of Vitamins and minerals compared to ordinary hen feed.

"This is such an incredible achievement, and I am proud to partner with Eggland's Best," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dalina Soto. "Eggland's Best eggs are delicious and contain six times more Vitamin D, ten times more Vitamin E, and 25 percent less saturated fat compared to ordinary eggs, which is why they are the only eggs I recommend to my clients and serve my family."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards; "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards; and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, various frozen varieties and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

