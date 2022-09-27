Former Executive Director of Carequality Dave Cassel Joins Health Gorilla as SVP of Customer Success

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider, announced today that Dave Cassel, former Executive Director of Carequality, has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Operations.

Cassel brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare technology and has developed a reputation as a leader in national health information exchange. Most recently, Cassel was the President and COO of Safe Health Systems, a connected diagnostics platform operating in partnership with Mayo Clinic. Before Safe, Cassel served as the Executive Director of the Carequality interoperability initiative for six years. Prior to Carequality, Cassel spent 17 years at Epic Systems Corporation, where he led implementation and support for the Care Everywhere health information exchange application.

In his new role, Cassel will lead Health Gorilla's customer implementation, operations, and success teams, ensuring that each client has a seamless implementation process.

Cassel will also be responsible for Health Gorilla's strategy in its pursuit of a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). The company officially signaled its intention to apply in September, after it was announced that the application period would officially open October 3.

"Dave is one of the nation's leading voices on interoperability, and we are thrilled to have him join at such a pivotal time," said Steve Yaskin, CEO and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "As we grow our customer base and pursue QHIN designation over the next few months, Dave's experience at Carequality and Epic will be instrumental to scaling our customer success efforts."

"When I left Carequality a year ago, I knew a tremendous amount of work still needed to be done to create true national interoperability, " said Dave Cassel, SVP of Customer Success at Health Gorilla. "Over the last few years, Health Gorilla has emerged as a market leader in patient data retrieval, and I'm excited to see what we're able to accomplish together."

Cassel holds a Master's of Science in economics from the University of Wisconsin and a Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Delaware.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a National Health Information Network (HIN) and interoperability platform providing permitted access to actionable patient data. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

