Papaya Global Achieves 'Built for NetSuite' Status

New Papaya Global SuiteApp meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices.

TEL AVIV, Israel and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the leading global people management platform for the remote working era, today announced that its Papaya Global SuiteApp has reached the "Built for NetSuite" status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations improve visibility into global payroll and simplify audit trails for complex workforces. This provides finance leaders with a complete ledger of all employee costs including payroll, benefits, taxes, and reimbursements.

As global hiring and remote work expands for organizations, so have the challenges of siloed systems and complex compliance requirements. As a result, business leaders, especially CFOs, struggle to consolidate multi-country workforce costs and data related to payroll — creating blind spots around the business's biggest cost and greatest asset.

"Previously, organizations had to rely on old data and disparate systems to understand the complete picture of their largest business expense and greatest asset — their people," said Eynat Guez, Papaya Global CEO and co-founder, who announced the partnership today at NetSuite's annual user conference SuiteWorld. "Papaya Global's integration with NetSuite delivers complete visibility into the total cost of payroll for global workforces, regardless of where an organization is paying its employees."

The integration with Papaya Global unifies all payroll data in NetSuite, providing additional control without extra steps to streamline the process of consolidation. In addition, finance teams also gain access to fully automated journal entries and payroll ledgers. As a result, NetSuite users may benefit from faster data entry and approvals, higher quality data, and fewer missed deadlines or reversals. These powerful tools can be used to assist with audit readiness and help users to close the books, accurately and with ease.

"Papaya Global's product can help finance and payroll leaders address the growing complexity of accurately calculating total and detailed costs related to payroll," said Guido Haarmans, group vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp integrates leading cloud ERP and global payroll technologies and helps NetSuite customers improve visibility and control over payroll data to make more informed business decisions."

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Papaya Global, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite . For more information about the Papaya Global SuiteApp, please visit www.suiteapp.com .

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials/ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml

About Papaya Global

Papaya Global powers global hiring by enabling people, payroll, and payment management for organizations in over 160 countries. When companies want to remove barriers to global hiring, enhance engagement, and optimize employee experience at the same time - they call Papaya Global. Papaya's automated, cloud-based SaaS platform provides an end-to-end solution, from onboarding to ongoing management and cross-border payments. The platform is customizable to all business requirements, integrates with existing HRIS management tools, and uses intelligent technology to ensure compliance and eliminate errors. It gathers all employee information into one place, creating a highly visible system for tracking payroll spending, and providing real-time business intelligence. Papaya's team currently spans Tel Aviv, New York, Austin, London, Kiev, Singapore, and Melbourne. http://www.papayaglobal.com

