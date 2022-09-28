BillingPlatform Empowers Customers to Drive Revenue through B2B Digital Commerce, New Payment Gateways, Enhanced CPQ and Other Q3 Platform Updates

Market leader in cloud-based revenue management solutions for hybrid business models continues to invest in platform innovations to transform the entire quote-to-cash process

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the revenue management solution for today's innovative business models, announced its Q3 platform and product innovations with a focus on helping customers drive new revenue through enhanced CPQ functionality, new B2B digital commerce capabilities as well as the expansion of its payment integrations to now include Stripe, Stax Payments and Adyen.

BillingPlatform continues to invest in new features and the extensibility of its platform to provide the most robust quote-to-cash solutions to its customers. The Q3 platform innovations include:

Digital Commerce: Through hosted payment pages and real-time shopping cart sales tax service, customers can now rapidly support their B2B e-commerce initiatives directly within BillingPlatform. The fully brandable pages require minimal integration overhead and drastically reduce customers' PCI compliance burden.





Configure & Sell: The company's CPQ product now delivers more flexible discounting to help customers assess the impact on the total quote cost as well as a streamlined and automated process for a painless renewal experience.





Bill & Invoice: Revised processing logic that significantly reduced the time taken to generate bills was updated this quarter, along with improvements to the Thomson Reuters OneSource and Avalara tax connectors.





Pay & Collect: The number of supported payment gateways significantly expanded with productized integrations to Stripe, Stax Payments and Adyen. BillingPlatform can also store multiple payment methods (credit card, bank account information, etc.), empowering subscribers with preferred options when making payments.





Recognize & Report: Finance professionals now have a standard waterfall report at their fingertips for their revenue forecasting needs. In addition, powerful new features have been added to the reporting engine that include multi-select and type-ahead functionality in search fields, which gives users a greater ability to find the reporting data they need in less time.





Nurture & Grow: New features include improvements to the configuration tools, productivity enhancements and an intelligent dependency tracker, all to ensure customer self-sufficiency in maintaining their solution. Application-level encryption (ALE) has been bolstered through support of encrypted fields inside workflows, reports and data filters, extending the company's industry-leading data security capabilities. Finally, the NetSuite connector underwent significant enhancements to enable additional data synchronization between solutions.

The launch of BillingPlatform's digital commerce capabilities and Q3 platform improvements come just after the company announced Emburse has chosen its full suite of billing and revenue management solutions, as well as other key customer wins with Vantage Towers, a leading European telecommunications infrastructure company, and InComm Payments, a leading payments technology company. BillingPlatform also announced it made the Inc. 5000 for its second consecutive year.

"We've experienced tremendous growth and success over the last few years – winning deals over competitors and securing large, multi-year contracts with major customers across industries and around the world for our full suite of quote-to-cash solutions," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform's CEO. "The key to our success is our relentless pursuit of delivering the most flexible and innovative revenue management solution on the market with out-of-the-box integrations to major enterprise systems and the security and cloud scale that today's global enterprises demand."

