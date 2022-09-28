David’s Bridal Enters Children Suit and Formalwear Business with New Partner Little Tuxedos.

The Strategic Partnership Aims to Support Growth Trajectory for Both Retailers

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal , the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, and Little Tuxedos, the premium online destination for children's suits and formalwear, announce today they have entered into an exclusive partnership. David's Bridal and Little Tuxedos have teamed up to create a one-stop-shop experience for their customers, aligning with their brands' focus on category growth, digital evolution, and expansion of their omni-channel operations.

Through this new partnership, David's Bridal is poised to provide a solution for the entire wedding party – infant to adult. Extending the retailer's category assortment to serve infants and youth further solidifies their position as the wedding and special occasion authority. The Little Tuxedos partnership is a natural next step and complementary build off the retailer's existing partnership with The Black Tux, who supply men's suits and formalwear for rent and purchase. The Black Tux product offerings seamlessly complement the exclusive industry-leading color assortment available at David's. The Little Tuxedos integration is yet another innovative solution from the retailer to outfit the entire bridal party and better serve their customers for all of life's magical moments.

Little Tuxedos' vast inventory offerings, unparalleled quality and craftsmanship in products, precise measurement guides, and expedited shipping, coupled with David's brand reach and complementary category assortment, offers a seamless shopping experience for customers. The brand offers suits and formalwear in sizes 6 months to 20H across three collections each with its own colors, features, fit, and price points. Most 5-piece suits include a Little Tuxedos jacket, pants, vest, shirt and neckwear starting at $89.95 (with additional discounts for David's Diamond Loyalty members), taking the stress out of shopping for the little guy's big day.

"Teaming up with Little Tuxedos is a game-changer and a natural fit for our long-term strategic growth," said Jim Marcum, David's Bridal Chief Executive Officer. "We've always provided solutions for brides, bridesmaids, mothers, flower girls, grooms and groomsmen with The Black Tux and are now thrilled to bring a modern solution for the little guys in your bridal party."

"We could not have asked for a better partner than David's Bridal," said Christopher Cardi, Little Tuxedos Chief Executive Officer. "For over 15 years, it has been our honor to serve customers online. In our new partnership, we are thrilled to expand our reach to continue delivering exceptional products alongside the nation's leading wedding and special occasion retailer."

Due to the massive success of Diamond Loyalty, the retailer has expanded the program to now include earning points on purchases beyond David's Bridal. Little Tuxedos customers can earn diamond points through the loyalty program as well as receive exclusive offers and discounts through Diamond Loyalty member pricing. Diamond members can purchase a 5-piece suit starting at the incredible value of $79.95.

The bridal retailer offers a dress for every occasion – wedding, bachelorette, date night, girls trip, homecoming, prom, Quinceañera and beyond. In partnership with Little Tuxedos, David's Bridal can now outfit all the special young gents too at an exceptional value. This new deal opens doors for David's Bridal to expand on its product offerings, providing modern solutions for everyone in the bridal party. In return, it will provide enormous retail opportunities for Little Tuxedos, who will have a dedicated presence in select David's retail store locations in the coming months as well as omni-channel marketing support. The retailer plans to continually build out exposure for the children's suit and formalwear partner.

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Since 2006, Little Tuxedos has been providing kids' suits & formal wear for weddings, communions, graduations, galas, pageants & other special events. We believe that our little ones should not be overlooked when it comes to dressing up for these memorable events. The same quality fabrics, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that are featured in adult suits should be available in kids' suits as well. To simplify the ordering process, Little Tuxedos has designed complete 5-piece sets that include jacket, pants, shirt, vest, and neckwear. To learn more about Little Tuxedos, please visit www.LittleTuxedos.com and connect on social media through Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

The Black Tux was created to disrupt the outdated formal wear rental industry, replacing tired tuxedos, ill-fitting suits, and lackluster quality with premium fabrics, modern style, and the perfect fit. The company was founded in 2013 by friends Andrew Blackmon and Patrick Coyne who, out of frustration while preparing for Andrew's wedding, recognized the need for a better alternative to traditional tux and suit rental offerings. With showroom locations across the country (including shops in over 20 Nordstrom doors) and a full-service website (https://theblacktux.com/), The Black Tux delivers designer-quality formal wear, an exceptional fit, and a seamless experience at a fair price.

