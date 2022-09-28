Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call on November 7th

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) ("Delek Logistics" or the "Partnership") today announced that the Partnership intends to issue a press release summarizing third quarter 2022 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, November 7th, 2022. A conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 a.m. ET) on Monday, November 7th, 2022.

The live broadcast of this conference call will be available online by going to www.DelekLogistics.com and clicking on the webcasts section of the website. The online replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

Investors may also wish to listen to Delek US Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE: DK) ("Delek US") third quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET) and review Delek US' earnings press release. Market trends and information disclosed by Delek US may be relevant to Delek Logistics, as it is a consolidated subsidiary of Delek US. Investors can find information related to Delek US and the timing of its earnings release online by going to www.DelekUS.com.

About Delek Logistics Partners, LP

Delek Logistics Partners, LP, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, was formed by Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) and owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil, natural gas and refined products logistics and marketing assets.

Information about Delek Logistics Partners, LP can be found on its website (www.deleklogistics.com), investor relations webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/investor-relations), news webpage (https://www.deleklogistics.com/news-releases) and its Twitter account (@DelekLogistics).

