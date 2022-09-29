Craig Macomber Selected and Ranked in Forbes "Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisor" List for 2022

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Partners (Stratos) is pleased to announce that our partner Craig Macomber, for the fourth consecutive year, has been selected and ranked in Forbes "Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisor" list for 2022. Craig has been ranked #18 in southern California on the 2022 list.

Craig Macomber (PRNewswire)

According to Forbes, this year's Best-In-State Next-Gen Wealth Advisor list spotlights over 1,000 top advisors across the country who were nominated by their firms—and then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states.

"The past five years I have worked on building out our team and empowering them to elevate our practice and am excited and grateful to be recognized as a part of the Forbes 'Best-in-State Wealth Advisor' list," said Macomber. Having a relationship and serving our clients is a priority, I value our relationship with each one of them and thank them for their continued trust.

"Congratulations to Craig for this worthy recognition. This is the result of his success as a financial advisor as well as the time and effort made to put his clients first. Stratos is glad to have Craig as a partner and we look forward to his many successes in the future," said Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos Wealth Partners.

About Stratos Wealth Partners

Stratos offers operational, strategic and revenue-generating resources, as well as a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow his/her own business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to over 270 independent advisors, has over 60 home office staff, and is located throughout the U.S. in over 87 locations.

Stratos has been ranked on Barron's list of Top RIA's in the U.S. for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (Barron's Top 100 RIA's List is based on assets managed, revenue produced and quality of practice).

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, a registered investment advisor. All entities are separate and not affiliated with LPL Financial.

The Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion—mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews—and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of four years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Media Contact:

Kevin Elvington

(440) 505-5608

kelvington@stratoswp.com

stratoswealth.com

Stratos Wealth Partners (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stratos Wealth