Enbridge Enhances North American Renewables Business with Acquisition of Tri Global Energy

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. ("Enbridge" or "the Company") (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) today announced it has acquired Tri Global Energy ("TGE"), a leading US renewable project developer, for US$270 million in cash and assumed debt. Additionally, up to approximately US$50 million in payments could be made contingent on successful execution of TGE's project portfolio. TGE is currently the third largest onshore wind developer in the US, with a development portfolio of wind and solar projects representing more than 7 GW of renewable generation capacity.

"TGE will enhance Enbridge's renewable platform and accelerate our North American growth strategy," said Al Monaco, Enbridge's President and Chief Executive Officer. "TGE's significant development pipeline, coupled with our renewable capabilities, and existing self-power opportunities, make this a truly synergistic investment that further positions us to grow organically at attractive equity returns. We're excited to be welcoming the TGE team to Enbridge, further strengthening our capabilities as we ramp up our renewable business."

Enbridge expects North American renewable power fundamentals to remain robust. Rising targets for State renewable portfolio standards and growing private sector demand for zero carbon electricity are set to drive investment in wind and solar power generation significantly higher in the next decade.

TGE's large development portfolio is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, including 3.9 GW of renewable generation projects TGE previously sold to operators, which will generate development fees and accretion to distributable cashflow per share in the first year following the acquisition of TGE. In addition, 3 GW of late-stage development of wholly owned projects are expected to be placed into service between 2024 and 2028, providing a visible ramp up in cash flows along with a large slate of further projects in earlier stage development beyond that period.

The TGE team has successfully developed and monetized over 6 GW of utility scale renewable projects since its inception in 2009. TGE's development team will remain in place following closing of the transaction, ensuring continuity of ongoing development activities.

CIBC acted as financial advisor to Enbridge and Eversheds Sutherland acted as its external legal counsel.

About Enbridge

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at Enbridge.com

About Tri Global Energy

Founded in 2009, Tri Global Energy is a leading renewable energy developer drawing on the natural, renewable resources of the wind and the sun to successfully address the growing demand for clean and sustainable energy. Tri Global Energy is among America's top utility-scale renewable energy developers. In fact, for more than a decade, the company has been the largest developer of wind energy projects currently under construction in Texas, the nation's leader in wind capacity. For further information on TGE please visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking information, or forward-looking statements, have been included in this news release to provide information about Enbridge and its subsidiaries and affiliates, including management's assessment of Enbridge and its subsidiaries' and affiliates' future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking statements are typically identified by words such as ''anticipate'', ''expect'', ''project'', 'estimate'', ''forecast'', ''plan'', ''intend'', ''target'', ''believe'', "likely" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information or statements included or incorporated by reference in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the acquisition of TGE (the "Transaction") and related matters, including expected accretion, equity returns and EBITDA growth, organic growth and development opportunities and other benefits of the Transaction to Enbridge and TGE; sale of existing partnered projects; management continuity; and Enbridge's self-power and growth strategy.

Although Enbridge believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available on the date such statements are made and processes used to prepare the information, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Material assumptions include assumptions about the following: energy transition, including the drivers and pace thereof; the COVID-19 pandemic and the duration and impact thereof; global economic growth and trade; the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids ("NGL"), liquified natural gas ("LNG") and renewable energy; prices of crude oil, natural gas, NGL, LNG and renewable energy; anticipated utilization of our assets; anticipated cost savings; exchange rates; inflation; interest rates; availability and price of labour and construction materials; the stability of our supply chain; operational reliability and performance; customer, regulatory and stakeholder support and approvals; anticipated construction and in-service dates; weather; announced and potential acquisition, disposition and other corporate transactions and projects and the timing and impact thereof, including the Transaction; expectations about our partners' ability to complete and finance proposed transactions and projects; governmental legislation; litigation; credit ratings; hedging program; expected EBITDA and expected adjusted EBITDA; expected earnings/(loss) and adjusted earnings/(loss); expected earnings/(loss) or adjusted earnings/(loss) per share; expected future cash flows and expected future distributable cash flow ("DCF") and DCF per share; estimated future dividends; financial strength and flexibility; debt and equity market conditions; and general economic and competitive conditions. Assumptions regarding the expected supply of and demand for crude oil, natural gas, NGL, LNG and renewable energy and the prices of these commodities are material to and underlie all forward-looking statements, as they may impact current and future levels of demand for the Company's services. Similarly, exchange rates, inflation, interest rates and the COVID-19 pandemic impact the economies and business environments in which the Company operates and may impact levels of demand for the Company's services and cost of inputs and are, therefore, inherent in all forward-looking statements. Due to the interdependencies and correlation of these macroeconomic factors, the impact of any one assumption on a forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty, particularly with respect to expected DCF and DCF per share amounts.

Enbridge's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties pertaining to the realization of anticipated benefits and synergies of projects and transactions, including the Transaction, successful execution of our strategic priorities, operating performance, the Company's dividend policy, regulatory parameters, changes in regulations applicable to the Company's business, litigation, acquisitions and dispositions and other transactions, project approval and support, renewals of rights-of-way, weather, economic and competitive conditions, public opinion, changes in tax laws and tax rates, changes in trade agreements, political decisions, exchange rates, interest rates, commodity prices, supply of and demand for commodities and the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to those risks and uncertainties discussed in this and in the Company's other filings with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators. The impact of any one risk, uncertainty or factor on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable with certainty, as these are interdependent and Enbridge's future course of action depends on management's assessment of all information available at the relevant time. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Enbridge assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this news release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Enbridge or persons acting on the Company's behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

