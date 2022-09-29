iCRYO Continues to Expand Across North America, Introducing First Location Within 24 Hour Fitness in Aurora, Colorado Opening October 2022

The Premium Health Care Franchise Expands to Colorado as Global Demand for Cryotherapy & Recovery Services Grows

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand, is pleased to announce and introduce the first iCRYO to be located inside the 24 Hour Fitness Parker Arapahoe Club in Aurora, Colorado, officially scheduled to open in early October, 2022.

iCRYO, the fast-growing recovery and wellness brand. (PRNewswire)

The fast-growing health care franchise announced their partnership with 24 Hour Fitness in January, stating that the new iCRYO dedicated space will be located within select 24 Hour Fitness clubs targeted to open in several phases in California and Colorado.

On a mission to elevate the lives of humans around the world through health, iCRYO wellness centers focus on a series of health related recovery services that target pain management, beauty & anti-aging, athletic recovery, and overall wellness. Currently, their franchise model is operating in over 250 locations with a plan to build over 1,000 locations in several different countries.

"As consumers seek more holistic wellness options, we're honored to partner with 24 Hour Fitness in select locations to provide elevated options to more communities," said Kyle Jones, Co-Founder and COO of iCRYO. "With demand for the whole-body wellness experience being at an all-time high across the nation, we're excited to be partnered with a U.S. fitness industry leader."

The 24 Hour Fitness iCRYO center location will officially open in Aurora, Colorado in October, adding a new dimension to the 24 Hour Fitness experience.

To learn more about iCRYO and their franchise opportunity, visit https://icryo.com/start-cryotherapy-franchise-business/.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for Cryotherapy nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional Cryotherapy franchise that offers Cryotherapy and a hybrid of other wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for Cryotherapy business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, iCRYO has the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe Cryotherapy across the globe. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of their team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

Media Contact: Taylor Nortman, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or tnortman@fishmanpr.com

