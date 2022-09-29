Maurices Partners with Living Beyond Breast Cancer to Support Women's Health During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

DULUTH, Minn., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Maurices is partnering with national nonprofit organization Living Beyond Breast Cancer to help fund trusted information and a community of support through the sale of a limited-edition graphic tee and select bralette styles. This partnership aligns with Maurices' greater purpose to make a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of their hometowns.

"As a company with the interests of women at heart, Maurices is proud to partner with Living Beyond Breast Cancer to further their mission to support those impacted by this devastating disease which, despite many advances, still claims the lives of more than 43,000 women each year. We are dedicated to making a difference for women and providing support for them in challenging times," said Laura Sieger, Chief Marketing Officer of Maurices.

From September 25 through October 31, Maurices customers can purchase the limited-edition short-sleeve tee emblazoned with the words "Faith Love Grace" over floral graphics in stores or online at www.maurices.com. Made of a lightweight poly/cotton blend, the vintage pink crew neck tee comes in sizes small-3X and is machine washable. Available for $19.90 online and in stores, $10 from the sale of each tee will be donated to Living Beyond Breast Cancer.

Maurices will also donate 50% of net proceeds to Living Beyond Breast Cancer for every Lace Adjustable Strap Blackberry Wine Bralette and Vintage Lace Cut-out Racerback French Rose Bralette sold on maurices.com, from September 25 through October 31. The bralettes are available each for $19.90 in sizes XS-3X.

In addition, Maurices will be donating $20,000 to Living Beyond Breast Cancer. Customers can also donate directly to Living Beyond Breast Cancer during checkout at Maurices' nearly 900 stores across the U.S.

"Living Beyond Breast Cancer is thrilled to partner with Maurices, a brand that serves women every day and understands that information and support are critical when diagnosed with breast cancer," stated Jean Sachs, CEO of Living Beyond Breast Cancer. "This partnership will not only provide needed funds to continue our work, but equally important is the awareness it will bring to women who may need our help today."

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores, and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

Living Beyond Breast Cancer is a national nonprofit organization that seeks to create a world that understands there is more than one way to have breast cancer. To fulfill its mission of providing trusted information and a community of support to those impacted by the disease, Living Beyond Breast Cancer offers in-person experiences and on-demand emotional, practical and evidence-based content that is meaningful to those newly diagnosed, in-treatment, post-treatment and living with metastatic disease. Visit the website at www.lbbc.org.

