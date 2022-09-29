MOLSON COORS EXPANDS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH THE COCA-COLA COMPANY TO LAUNCH TOPO CHICO SPIRITED LINE OF CANNED COCKTAILS

Already the fastest-growing brand in the hard-seltzer segment, the Topo Chico trademark will move into spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails in 2023

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) has expanded its exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to develop and commercialize Topo Chico Spirited, a line of spirit-based, ready-to-drink cocktails inspired by the bright and refreshing taste of some of America's most beloved tequila and vodka-based beverages.

Topo Chico Spirited (PRNewswire)

The deal marks another milestone in the relationship between Molson Coors and The Coca-Cola Company, following the recent launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade™ and a successful first year of national distribution for Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, currently the fastest-growing brand in its competitive set over the latest 52-week period.

"Taking inspiration from the popular cocktails made in bars and restaurants today, Topo Chico Spirited will bring something completely different to our aisle," said David Coors, Molson Coors' vice president of next generation beverages. "We believe Topo Chico Spirited will shake up the canned cocktail space with unparalleled flavors and a legacy rooted in the iconic 125-year-old master-brand."

Coming to more than 20 markets across the country in 2023, Topo Chico Spirited will be made with 100% real spirits, including premium tequila from Jalisco, MX, and will feature a lineup of familiar cocktails, many of which appear in bar and restaurant menus across the country.

"Topo Chico is a recognizable and beloved brand across the country. With this launch, more people will be able to experience new and different quality beverage options from Topo Chico," said Dan White, Chief New Revenue Streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. "We are excited to see Molson Coors bring Topo Chico Spirited to store shelves next year."

Topo Chico Spirited, along with recent launches like Simply Spiked Lemonade™ and Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, mark the latest initiatives to aggressively grow Molson Coors' above premium portfolio as part of the company's revitalization plan.

Molson Coors Beverage Company will produce, distribute, and market Topo Chico Spirited as part of an agreement with The Coca-Cola Company. Topo Chico Spirited will come to select states in 2023, including TX, CO, OK, KS, MO, CA, AZ, NM, NV, WA, FL, AR, MS, TN, GA, LA, IL, WI, OH, MN, MI, VA (Includes DC).

ABOUT MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

ABOUT THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

