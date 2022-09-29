Morris & Dickson Announces Moves to Position the Company for Growth and Expansion

SHREVEPORT, La., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest independent full-line pharmaceutical distributor, Morris & Dickson (M&D), unveils new hires, expansion plans and new company branding that will position the 181-year-old company for continued growth.

Morris & Dickson | Pharmaceutical Distributor (PRNewswire)

The company recently announced the hiring of Jason Hanks as its Chief Commercial Officer to lead the procurement function for the company. Hanks is a 26-year industry veteran who brings extensive experience in finance and procurement. Prior to joining M&D, Hanks was Chief Commercial Officer at Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. since 2018. He has also held various leadership roles at McKesson, National Oncology Alliance and Oncology Therapeutics Network.

"Morris & Dickson has a stellar reputation in the pharmaceutical industry," says M&D's Jason Hanks. "We are already hard at work making major investments in product procurement and adding resources to bolster our capabilities with our trading partners."

Additionally, Morris & Dickson has added Mike VanderPol as Generic Drugs Category Leader. The 27-year veteran will oversee operations and personnel within the generics channel. Prior to joining M&D, VanderPol held senior positions at Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, Smith Drug Company, Walgreens and Rexam PLC/Owen-Illinois.

Recognizing the continued growth in the specialty therapy drug classes, Morris and Dickson is also expanding its focus and coverage of specialty products and other LDDs (Limited Distribution Drugs) by M&D Specialty Distribution (MDSD) to qualified institutional, hospital, and specialty retail pharmacies.

"We are uniquely positioned to offer specialty and biosimilar manufacturers personalized distribution models to assure product integrity and patient access," says Hanks.

Additionally, recognizing the importance of servicing its growing customer base, the company also announced that it is exploring expansion of its licensing position as well as its operational coverage beyond its current geographic territory.

"We are experiencing growing demand for our model and services beyond our current footprint and want to meet these evolving demands," says Jody Hatcher, Chief Executive Officer of Morris and Dickson.

The company also unveiled new branding for the company, which includes a modernized script logo and contemporary color scheme. Leveraging its mantra of "Putting Pharmacies and Patients First," the new branding is prominently featured on the company's robust new website. M&D's web-based ordering system also gets a refresh with the new color scheme. The new branding will also debut at the annual National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) Convention and Expo in Kansas City, October 1 – 4.

"It's an honor to lead a company that plays such a crucial role in our healthcare system and has an unparalleled track record of success," says Hatcher. "Our recent moves with new hires, expansion plans and new company branding all enhance M&D's unique value to our health system, independent pharmacy and specialty pharmacy customers."

To stay connected with Morris & Dickson, visit their website and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Morris & Dickson

Morris & Dickson operates in 19 states throughout the south and is the largest independent full-line pharmaceutical distributor in the US. Established in 1841 and led by Dr. Samuel August Dickson, the small-town apothecary began by selling tonics and extracts in Shreveport, Louisiana. Today, the company is still owned and managed by the Dickson family, and offers over 30,000 SKUs for next-day delivery to health systems, independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, and alternative care facilities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C.