AtWork Opens New Office in Corpus Christi, Texas

Leading national staffing franchise expands Texas footprint with new location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today the opening of its new office in Corpus Christi, Texas, extending the company's overall reach in the state. The location is operated by Market Manager Karen Barnes and is located at 5866 South Staples St., Suite 402 Corpus Christi, TX, 78431.

(PRNewsfoto/AtWork Group) (PRNewswire)

"We're so happy to see AtWork further expand in Texas under Karen's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking staffing professionals like Karen and the expertise, tools, and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. It is no mystery why the company continues to rank among the best staffing franchises in the nation."

Citing Corpus Christi's strong local economy and a desire to provide local businesses and candidates with an elevated hiring experience, Barnes is confident in the success of the new office.

"I am happy to be a part of the AtWork franchise group. I look for seeing many familiar faces at our opening in Corpus Christi, Texas," said Barnes. "Corpus Christi is a beautiful area and continually growing. Home Builders have been adding new homes, condos, and apartment complexes in the area for decades. Having an AtWork location in the Corpus Christi area will help both employers and employees alike."

The new office will provide staffing services to the professional, clerical, medical, legal and light industrial industries facilitating temporary, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 361-400-4375 or by visiting AtWork.com/CorpusChristi.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AtWork Group