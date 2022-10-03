CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Co-Dx Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ("Co-Dx") (NASDAQ: CODX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased the publicly traded securities of Co-Dx during the period of May 12, 2022 through the close of the market on August 11, 2022 (4:00 p.m. ET).

ABOUT THE ACTION:

The class action against Co-Dx includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for the Company's Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test had plummeted throughout the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and (ii) as a result, defendants' positive statements about the demand for its Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: October 17, 2022

Aggrieved Co-Dx investors only have until October 17, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

