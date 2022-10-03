CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Palantir Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 14, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir") (NYSE: PLTR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between November 9, 2021 and May 6, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Palantir includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's earnings per share ("EPS") results; (ii) Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues; (iii) Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 EPS and second quarter 2022 sales outlook; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 14, 2022

Aggrieved Palantir investors only have until November 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

