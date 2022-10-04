UFFDA: KARL'S FISHING & OUTDOORS OPENS SECOND RETAIL OUTPOST AT MALL OF AMERICA

Digitally native Catch Co. follows up with a second Karl's Fishing & Outdoors store opening in Minneapolis, extending the retail footprint following its first store in Fort Worth.

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karl's Fishing & Outdoors , a fishing and outdoor retail and e-commerce brand, this week announced the opening of its second brick-and-mortar outpost located at Mall of America, Bloomington, MN. Karl's has deep roots as a digital platform, created for both seasoned and beginner anglers, and this foray marks a milestone in their growth and expansion of a unique retail experience for their customers.

"The Karl's Fishing & Outdoors flagship store brings fishing to the biggest stage in retail at Mall of America."

Located in Mall of America, one of the United States most iconic retail, experiential and dining outlets, Karl's Fishing & Outdoors is a 2,000-square-foot storefront that combines retail with a customer focused hands-on approach. The interactive store features best-in-class products from fishing and outdoor brands, including brands from parent company Catch Co.'s portfolio. Following the successful launch of the first Karl's Fishing & Outdoor store in Fort Worth, the new store will host fishing meetups, seminars, philanthropic events and entertainment.

"As a Minneapolis native, I grew up visiting Mall of America. To be opening a store here is sort of a dream come true for me," said Ross Gordon, Founder and CEO of Catch Co., Karl's Fishing & Outdoors parent company. "I grew up fishing in this area and know how many anglers, both young and old, are here. My wish is for more local Minnesotans to be able to experience our products up close and find a product they love, which is the most exciting part of our expansion."

The store design features interactive, tech-enabled experiences that demonstrate how products are used to catch fish, such as interactive displays that let you touch and feel baits and see how they act underwater. Shoppers can choose from a variety of leading brands like Mystery Tackle Box, The Googan Squad, BioSpawn, 10,000 Fish, Postfly, HUK, Shimano, Daiwa, Lew's, BOTE, Hydroflask, Duke Cannon, and others. Products include rods, reels, tackle, kits, tools, fly fishing gear, kayaks, apparel and outdoor lifestyle items.

"The Karl's Fishing & Outdoors flagship store brings fishing to the biggest stage in retail at Mall of America," said Teeg Stouffer, Director of Retail Experience, Catch Co. "We're doing it in a unique and interesting way, creating an intimidation-free shopping experience for those who are new to fishing and outdoor activities, and a fun, engaging place for people who already love to fish."

The store will host a 10-day Grand Opening Celebration October 7 - 16. Fishing YouTube Influencers will make appearances, and shoppers will have access to exclusive giveaways and special offers:

October 6 & 7, the first 25 shoppers will receive a free limited-edition Googan Squad Uffda Loon Filthy Frog created just for Karl's entry into Minnesota .

Karl is putting fish in Mall of America Fountain and people will be able to fish for them from October 14 - 16 .

Visitors may sign up for free Karl's Club trial memberships and take advantage of Karl's Club pricing (up to 30% off in-store and online)

Daily "Tackle Happy Hours" from 4PM - 8PM offer select baits for $1 or $2 .

Visitors will have the opportunity to enter to win a BOTE Lono Kayak ( $1,749 value), Mystery Tackle Boxes, and other prizes

Full Grand Opening Celebration details are available at www.shopkarls.com/moa .

Karl's plans to roll out stores in other locations throughout the U.S., sign up for email updates or follow the brand on social media to see where the next location is opening.

To learn more about Karl's Fishing & Outdoors and join the Karl's Club, visit ShopKarls.com . Follow along with over 3 million anglers on the brand's @ CatchCo , @ MysteryTackleBox and @ KarlsBaitandTackle social channels on all platforms.

About Catch Co.

Founded in 2012 by fishing enthusiast Ross Gordon, Catch Co. is on a mission to 'rescue humanity from the indoors' with the best products, content, and shopping experiences in all of fishing. Catch Co. is best known for its innovative commerce brands Mystery Tackle Box, the original monthly subscription box of lures and tackle, and Karl's Bait & Tackle, a membership-based ecommerce platform. The company has developed some of the industry's most innovative products entirely in-house. It has a passionate social community of over two million followers and produces an original video series that has garnered millions of minutes of attention. For more information and inspiration to get outside, visit www.catchco.com .

