Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security 

Ticker 

Dividend per Share 

Period 

Record Date 

Payment Date 

Common 

ATCO 

$0.125000

July 1, 2022 –September 30, 2022

October 20,

2022

October 31,

2022

Series D Preferred 

ATCO PD 

$0.496875

July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022

October 28,

2022

October 31,

2022

Series H Preferred 

ATCO PH 

$0.492188

July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022

October 28,

2022

October 31,

2022

Series I Preferred 

ATCO PI 

$0.500000

July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022

October 28,

2022

October 31,

2022

Series J

Preferred

N/A

$0.437500

July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022

October 28,

2022

October 31,

2022

This is the 69th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.

About Atlas 

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

