Georgia Urology expands provider roster by adding three physicians to acclaimed team

Drs. Vincent DiCarlo, Robert Fisher, and Kanika Searvance join largest urology practice in Georgia

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Urology – the largest urology practice in Georgia – welcomes Drs. Vincent DiCarlo, Robert Fisher, and Kanika Searvance to its acclaimed team of providers. With this expansion, Georgia Urology continues to provide accessibility and diversity to the array of communities it serves.

"At Georgia Urology, our team of talented and enthusiastic medical professionals have a deep passion for patient care and urology," says Dan Fellner, CEO of Georgia Urology. "We're honored to welcome Dr. DiCarlo, Dr. Fisher, and Dr. Searvance to that team, each of whom exemplifies those qualities."

Georgia Urology's new physicians help enhance the practice's mission of providing comprehensive urologic care to patients. Drs. DiCarlo, Fisher, and Searvance specialize in kidney stones, men's health, and urologic cancers. Additionally, Dr. DiCarlo and Dr. Searvance have expertise in robotic and laparoscopic surgery.

"The addition of these physicians allows us to continue to provide a wide-range of professional approaches," says Fellner. "As the practice grows, we can offer more solutions to better serve our patients."

Dr. Vincent DiCarlo practices at the Canton, Woodstock, and Ellijay locations. He earned his doctorate in medicine at the Medical College of Georgia. Dr. DiCarlo completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in urology at the University of Kentucky. He is a member of the American Urological Association. Dr. DiCarlo specializes in general urology, including the treatment of kidney stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and lower urinary tract symptoms, as well as minimally invasive and robotic surgery for urologic cancers.

Dr. Robert Fisher practices at the Lawrenceville and Braselton locations. He earned his doctorate in medicine at Saint Louis University. He completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in urology at the University of San Diego. Dr. Fisher is a member of the American Urological Association. He specializes in urologic oncology, complex kidney stone disease, enlarged prostate (BPH), erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence in men and women. He also has specialized training in the newest technologies in urologic surgery, including da Vinci surgical systems, GreenLight photovaporization of the prostate, Rezūm™, UroLift®, Axonics® therapy, InterStim® sacral nerve stimulation, vasectomy, and various implants.

Dr. Kanika Searvance practices at the Lawrenceville and Snellville locations. She earned her doctorate of medicine from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. She completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in urology at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She is a member of the American Urological Association. Dr. Searvance's areas of expertise include robotic surgery, stone disease, urologic oncology, and urinary incontinence. She also specializes in minimally invasive surgical procedures to treat enlarged prostates, such as Rezūm™, UroLift®, and holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP), as well as medical and surgical treatment of erectile dysfunction, including penile implant surgery.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Georgia with more than 30 locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers across metro Atlanta. The practice is comprised of more than 70 providers, and many of its physicians are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, robotic surgery, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence, and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women, and children. It is the practice's mission to inform and partner with patients to develop a personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive treatment plan for all of their urological conditions.

