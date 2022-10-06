Milagro Brings Cheer to the FS TECH 2022 Conference in Texas

Attendees had the opportunity to take photos with Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milagro, a leader in AI powered marketing automation platforms, gave product demonstrations to restaurateurs who attended the 2022 FS TECH annual conference held at the Gaylord Texan Convention Center. The Texas-based company designed and built a system to assist multi-location restaurants and retail stores monetizing transactional data to increase sales and profits through effective targeted marketing. Attendees learned of Milagro's game-changing system that removes the guess work of who's responding to offers, thus allowing them to maximize their ROI through targeted marketing efforts.

During the conference, Milagro hosted the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, which gave conference attendees the opportunity to meet and take photos with them. Photo Gallery

This year's conference featured panelists who discussed technology trends in the marketplace and how restaurateurs are handling staffing and cost of goods challenges. Attendees learned of restaurants utilizing robots, while others are added technology that simplifies processes for their staff. Milagro integrates sales, operations, tech support, accounting, HR, delivery platforms, and marketing through a simple unified platform combining up to 15 critical apps, which saves the restaurateurs time and money.

Attendees were excited to discover that Milagro's services will assist them in increasing traffic to their restaurants and online ordering, enhance their guests' experiences and ultimately growing their revenue while tracking the ROI (Return on Investment). Milagro's services gather actionable data that can be used to generate customized communications to long-time and first-time guests. Within minutes of guests leaving a restaurant, they can receive a customized message thanking them for visiting the restaurant for the first time and inviting them back with a small incentive.

The Milagro data provides real-time insights that allow restaurateurs to customize messages to frequent diners and online diners, as well. This actionable data gives marketers the ability to create offers and promotions that are timely and relevant to guests. Some of the insights restaurateurs have access to is which locations guests visit, time of day they dined, what they ordered, and how much they spent during each visit.

Milagro also offers a cloud-based POS system, reliable in-store Internet, and IP telephone service so that restaurants have no down time making for a great guest experience. For more information about Milagro, visit www.milagrocorp.com

