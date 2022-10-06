Palantir Selected by Army Materiel Command to Support Prognostic and Predictive Maintenance Requirements

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that it was selected by the U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC) to support its prognostic and predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts. AMC will utilize Palantir's software to support logistics in contested environments, improve equipment reliability, and advance supply chain optimization. The award totals $85.1 million over five years.

"We are excited to support the AMC's predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization efforts," said Akash Jain, President of Palantir USG. "Building upon our years of experience supporting the Army, we look forward to serving the logistics community and mission partners as they address such an essential aspect when operating in contested environments."

Palantir's software will be utilized to deploy an AI/ML capability that integrates high-volume maintenance, sensor, and supply data. Using a modular open systems architecture, this capability will provide a highly secured environment for AMC – and its mission partners – to develop, test, and deploy predictive maintenance models that can improve equipment availability and manage maintenance costs. AMC awarded the contract following an initial competitive prototype phase.

The system builds upon AMC's existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and conditions-based maintenance (CBM) tools to provide a modernized operating capability that empowers users to take data-informed actions to more effectively leverage the Army's global assets.

