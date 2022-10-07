EncounterCare Solutions / CyberFuels Inc™ & Trucking Tower™ Partner to Reduce Fuel Consumption

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - EncounterCare Solutions, Inc. (OTC BB: ECSL) CyberFuels Inc™, a wholly owned subsidiary of EncounterCare Solutions, announced today that it has signed an Agreement with Trucking Tower™ to expand its sales and marketing footprint with the focus of helping more fleet executives reduce fuel consumption and lower maintenance costs.

Per John Lawrence, President of CyberFuels Inc™, "Having Trucking Tower, CEO Andy Hedrick, and his team on board dramatically increases CyberFuels sales and distribution reach. I have also been thrilled to dig deeper into Andy's marketing approaches that will enhance CyberFuels sales, not only for our Dynamo All-In-One additives for both diesel and marine engines, but also open opportunities for CyberFuels custom blended fuels, and an online retail e-commerce offering that we do not have at this time."

Andy Hedrick, CEO of Trucking Tower™ added, "This is a strategic partnership in helping clients cut operating costs through fuel reduction, lower emissions, and less maintenance. We believe that our experience with over 200 fleets, our social media following of 14,000+, and our 80+ combined years of industrial and chemical sales will help to expand the CyberFuels Inc™ additive and blended-fuel market penetration substantially.

In addition, the Trucking Tower™ SaaS platform will provide detailed fuel economy business intelligence reporting of the fuel economy gains from using the CyberFuels Inc™ additives and blended-fuel solutions. We are very excited to share this news with the employees, fleet executives, partners, and investors who make up our ever-growing Trucking Tower™ network. Our mission is to help supply chain companies dramatically reduce costs while streamlining operations, and this collaboration falls perfectly in line with that mission."

Best Fuel economy (CNW Group/EncounterCare Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Fuel prices have increased 200% the past two years, and we have the opportunity to dramatically reduce fuel consumption for fleets. We are also excited about reducing emissions at combustion which has tremendous impacts on repairs and maintenance," said Hedrick.

Worst Fuel economy (CNW Group/EncounterCare Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

According to Truckers Report, 49% of the cost of operating a big rig truck is attached to fuel and maintenance. This collaboration impacts both of these areas in helping clients save money while increasing uptime.

Measuring fuel economy before and after deploying CyberFuels™ additives and blended-fuel solutions will provide the insights that CEOs and fleet executives have requested in determining their MPG gains and net economic improvements. CyberFuels additives will also demonstrably increase fuel efficiencies and lower maintenance costs in marine engines and stand-alone diesel generators.

Hedrick has deployed supply chain technology and engineering solutions with clients in 9 countries across 25 years and the Trucking Tower Podcast™ receives over 25,000 playbacks per month. Hedrick has been featured by leading supply chain publications including FreightWaves, Transport Topics, CCJ, Inbound Logistics, Food Logistics, Truck Boss Show and others. He has also been a featured speaker at many conferences within the supply chain industry during the past 25 years.

About CyberFuels™: CyberFuels™ Focus is on Green Energy and Sustainable efuels. Renewable methanol as an efuel reduces carbon emissions by 65-95 %. Currently, CyberFuels™ GEM fuels reduce emissions between 8% and 22%. This is a bridge to the future. The company's goal is to reach a 95% reduction in CO2 Green House Gases (GHG) by using a sustainable efuel made from renewable feedstock resulting in biomethanol. Through the electrofuel process, CyberFuels™ synthetic gas can be turned into a drop-in fuel for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel which will obtain the sought after 65-95% reduction in GHG along with dramatic fuel economy improvements and maintenance cost reductions.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline.

Our gasoline and GEM fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends. Unlike other fuel options, there is no need to retrofit the vehicle for consumption of our fuel blends. All CyberFuels™ fuels can be transported, stored and pumped like regular gasoline.

The CyberFuels™ additive lines of products include our "Dynamo™" brands.

Dynamo™ All-In-One Diesel and Marine Cetane Boosters:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ All-In-One Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasoline, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up.

Safe Harbor:

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intends," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to shareholders, lack of capital changes in laws or regulations, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth, demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, its ability to compete, conflicts of interest related to related party transactions, regulatory matters, protection of technology, lack of industry standards, the effects of competition, and the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing. Information provided by Trucking Tower has been received from Trucking Tower and accordingly the impact on EncounterCare's revenues, expenses, and earnings, if any, is not known at this time. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EncounterCare Solutions Inc.