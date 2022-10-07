Miami International Holdings Reports September 2022 Trading Results; SPIKES Futures and MIAX Pearl Equities Set Year-to-Date Volume Records

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported September 2022 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group), and Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX™).

SPIKES Futures volume reached a record of 673,349 contracts through September, a 134.3% increase YoY.

September 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

Total U.S. multi-listed options market share for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 11.63%, representing a 19.8% year-over-year (YoY) decrease. A total of 97.3 million multi-listed options contracts were executed on the MIAX Exchange Group, representing a 12.1% decrease YoY and an average daily volume (ADV) of 4,635,039 contracts. Total year-to-date (YTD) volume reached 961.2 million contracts, a decrease of 2.8% from the same period in 2021.

MIAX Options reported YTD volume of 403.5 million contracts, up 5.1% from the same period in 2021, with volume reaching 42.9 million contracts in September 2022 , a 2.2% YoY decrease. MIAX Emerald reported YTD volume of 238.7 million contracts, a 12.7% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 21.5 million contracts in September 2022 , a 42.0% YoY decrease. MIAX Pearl reported YTD volume of 318.9 million contracts, a 3.8% decrease from the same period in 2021, with volume totaling 32.9 million contracts in September 2022 , a 10.5% YoY increase.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ reported volume of 2.8 billion shares in September 2022 , representing a 101.8% increase YoY and a record monthly market share of 1.16%. Total YTD volume reached a record 22.4 billion shares, a 268.1% increase from the same period in 2021.

In U.S. futures, MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reported trading volume of 310,233 contracts in September 2022 , a 4.3% decrease YoY. Total YTD volume reached 2,710,629 contracts, a decrease of 3.2% from the same period in 2021.

SPIKES® Futures volume totaled 134,932 contracts in September 2022 , representing a 14.4% decrease YoY and an average daily volume of 6,425 contracts. Total YTD volume reached a record of 673,349 contracts, a 134.3% increase YoY.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MGEX volume details are included in the following tables.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Contracts Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg Aug-22 % Chg Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg

Trading Days 21 21

23

188 188



U.S. Equity Options Industry 837,127,631 763,992,378 9.6 % 845,104,433 -0.9 % 7,122,932,919 6,896,676,100 3.3 %

MIAX Exchange Group 97,335,822 110,782,472 -12.1 % 108,079,977 -9.9 % 961,153,836 989,154,877 -2.8 %

MIAX Options 42,928,688 43,883,693 -2.2 % 46,972,524 -8.6 % 403,545,842 384,130,954 5.1 %

MIAX Pearl 32,881,438 29,760,494 10.5 % 35,696,808 -7.9 % 318,918,226 331,491,709 -3.8 %

MIAX Emerald 21,525,696 37,138,285 -42.0 % 25,410,645 -15.3 % 238,689,768 273,532,214 -12.7 %

Multi-Listed Options ADV Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg Aug-22 % Chg Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry 39,863,221 36,380,589 9.6 % 36,743,671 8.5 % 37,887,941 36,684,447 3.3 %

MIAX Exchange Group 4,635,039 5,275,356 -12.1 % 4,699,129 -1.4 % 5,112,520 5,261,462 -2.8 %

MIAX Options 2,044,223 2,089,700 -2.2 % 2,042,284 0.1 % 2,146,520 2,043,250 5.1 %

MIAX Pearl 1,565,783 1,417,166 10.5 % 1,552,035 0.9 % 1,696,374 1,763,254 -3.8 %

MIAX Emerald 1,025,033 1,768,490 -42.0 % 1,104,811 -7.2 % 1,269,626 1,454,959 -12.7 %



Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market Share Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg Aug-22 % Chg Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg

MIAX Exchange Group 11.63 % 14.50 % -19.8 % 12.79 % -9.1 % 13.49 % 14.34 % -5.9 %

MIAX Options 5.13 % 5.74 % -10.7 % 5.56 % -7.7 % 5.67 % 5.57 % 1.7 %

MIAX Pearl 3.93 % 3.90 % 0.8 % 4.22 % -7.0 % 4.48 % 4.81 % -6.8 %

MIAX Emerald 2.57 % 4.86 % -47.1 % 3.01 % -14.5 % 3.35 % 3.97 % -15.5 %

















Equities Trading Volume for MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg Aug-22 % Chg Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg Trading Days 21 21

23

188 188

U.S. Equities Industry 239,417 222,241 7.7 % 243,296 -1.6 % 2,276,370 2,181,472 4.4 % MIAX Pearl Volume 2,784 1,379 101.8 % 2,396 16.2 % 22,408 6,087 268.1 % MIAX Pearl ADV 133 66 101.8 % 104 27.2 % 119 32 268.1 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.16 % 0.62 % 87.4 % 0.98 % 18.1 % 0.98 % 0.28 % 252.8 %









Futures & Options Trading Volume for MGEX, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg Aug-22 % Chg Sep-22 Sep-21 % Chg Trading Days 21 21

23

188 188

MGEX Futures Volume 310,233 324,299 -4.3 % 376,441 -17.6 % 2,710,629 2,800,181 -3.2 % MGEX ADV 14,773 15,443 -4.3 % 16,367 -9.7 % 14,418 14,895 -3.2 %

