Blaze Pizza Celebrates National Pizza Month with Savory Limited-Time Offer Throughout October

Fast-casual pizza franchise is offering 11" two-topping pizza with a drink or dessert for just $10

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza, is celebrating National Pizza Month with a $10 limited-time offer for any 11-inch 2-topping pizza with a drink or dessert. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze Pizza is treating fans to this National Pizza Month offer throughout October.

Blaze guests can celebrate National Pizza Month by picking two toppings of their choice served on Blaze's original dough. The limited-time offer also includes a regular 16oz fountain drink or dessert, depending on guests' preference. The promotion is valid only at U.S. participating locations for in-restaurant and online orders via the Blaze Pizza App or blazepizza.com and excludes alcoholic or bottled beverages.

"National Pizza Month is an ideal holiday for us to celebrate by doing what we do best – offering our customers fully customizable pizzas with high-quality ingredients," said Mandy Shaw, CEO of Blaze Pizza. "We wanted to give our customers a way to partake in this fun, month-long holiday that puts pizza in the spotlight. Whether you are a veggie or meat fan, feel strongly about pineapple on pizza, or prefer to keep in simple with a classic pepperoni and cheese, Blaze is excited to celebrate National Pizza Month with this month-long offer!"

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 38 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind guest experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order in 180 seconds menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok @BlazePizza.

