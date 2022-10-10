Burlington Stores and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Continue their Partnership in the Fight Against Blood Cancer

Burlington hosts their annual in-store fundraising campaign helping to provide life-saving funds for leading-edge research to benefit pediatric cancer patients

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the global leader in the fight against blood cancer, and Burlington Stores, a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers' favorite brands for the entire family and home, are once again teaming up to raise critical funds for lifesaving research, care, and treatment for children with blood cancer. Funds raised in Burlington store locations nationwide will not only further support LLS's goal of helping blood cancer patients survive and thrive but will benefit their Dare To Dream Project, supporting children and their families impacted by blood cancer.

(PRNewswire)

Starting today through November 14, 2022, Burlington is encouraging customers to donate at checkout in their more than 870 stores nationwide. A donation made at checkout can help to support cutting-edge blood cancer research and help improve the lives of children.

LLS's Dare To Dream Project is dedicated to transforming treatment and care for children with blood cancer, advancing safer, more effective treatments with fewer long-term side effects than traditional chemotherapy which can harm healthy cells. Through research, patient education and support, as well as policy and advocacy efforts, LLS strives to help every child with blood cancer get accessible, affordable, quality healthcare.

"For more than two decades, Burlington has been a valued partner, contributing to LLS's investment of more than $1.5 billion in cutting-edge cancer research," said Louis J. DeGennaro, PhD, President and CEO, LLS. "Burlington's in-store fundraising campaign provides essential funds that pave the way for new discoveries and patient support services, that could lead to better outcomes for patients. Thanks to Burlington and their customers, we can continue to fund LLS's mission and the critical work we are doing in the pediatric cancer space through The Dare To Dream Project."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with LLS, raising critical funds from our generous customers and associates for life-saving research and treatments," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "This year, we are pleased to further our support of children and their families impacted by blood cancer through the organization's Dare To Dream Project."

To learn more, visit LLS.org and Burlington.com.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2021 net sales of $9.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 877 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. At Burlington, customers will be amazed to find their favorite brands and the latest trends at a fantastic value with fresh, seasonal items arriving regularly. The Company delivers savings at up to 60% off other retailers' prices every day on a wide assortment of merchandise including everything for ladies, men, kids, baby, along with home décor. Shoppers are sure to discover amazing finds at wow prices in store every day. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com .

ABOUT THE LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

LLS's Dare To Dream Project

LLS is deepening its commitment to pediatric blood cancer by increasing its investment to $175M over the next five years. The Dare to Dream Project will fund research and the first global pediatric leukemia master clinical trial to accelerate better treatment and care. And LLS will grow its education and support services and advocacy efforts to help every child with blood cancer get accessible, affordable, quality healthcare.

Learn more at https://www.lls.org/dare-to-dream.

Media Contacts:



Kristin Hoose

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

914-821-8973

kristin.hoose@lls.org

Jenn Glassey

Tierney

215-790-4126

JGlassey@tierneyagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)