Hill's Pet Nutrition Continues Support of the Veterinary Profession with Global Education Event, Launch of New Educational Platform and $50,000 to Veterinary Hope Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition , a global leader in science-led nutrition, recently held its annual Hill's Global Symposium and announced a multifaceted effort centered around its continued support of the veterinary profession, including the launch of a robust and centralized continuing education platform and an impactful donation to the Veterinary Hope Foundation .

Launching first in the US and Canada and then expanding globally, Hill’s Veterinary Academy now houses all of HIll’s professional education content on one easy-to-navigate platform (PRNewswire)

Hill's Veterinary Academy will provide virtual continuing education opportunities for veterinary teams.

Hill's Hosts Global Veterinary Educational Event on Dermatology

This year's Hill's Global Symposium focused on the important topic of dermatology and how veterinary professionals can address conditions seen in feline and canine patients.

"At Hill's, supporting the veterinary profession is a top priority. The Hill's Global Symposium allows us to help support the veterinary community and build practical knowledge related to some of the most challenging issues that veterinary professionals encounter," said Dr. Jolle Kirpensteijn, Global Chief Veterinary Officer for Hill's Pet Nutrition. "We are grateful to each of the speakers for lending their voices and sharing their expertise as we tackle some of the most pressing topics related to dermatology conditions seen in cats and dogs."

Educational content from the virtual event is now available to watch on demand, free of charge at the newly launched Hill's Veterinary Academy . It provides up to 6.5 hours of CE and features content from 13 distinguished veterinary experts including Dr. Ashley Bourgeois (Board-certified Veterinary Dermatologist, "The Derm Vet") and Dr. Joya Griffin (Board-certified Veterinary Dermatologist starring on Nat Geo's "Pop Goes the Vet"), among others.

Hill's Launches Industry-Leading New Education Platform

Coinciding with the symposium, Hill's unveiled its new education platform, Hill's Veterinary Academy, which will provide virtual continuing education opportunities for veterinary teams.

Launching first in the US and Canada and then expanding globally this month, Hill's Veterinary Academy now houses all of Hill's professional education content on one easy-to-navigate platform. Features include:

Hill's on-demand webinar library covering a wide range of topics

Access to nutrition courses for more in-depth learning

Hill's Global Symposium content

Landing page for visibility to and the ability to register for upcoming live events and webinars from Hill's

"The veterinary industry is continuously evolving and it is critical that veterinary professionals stay up to date on the latest data, trends, and treatments in order to be at their best," said Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Karen Shenoy of Hill's Pet Nutrition US. "With the new Hill's Veterinary Academy platform, animal health professionals can access important resources, including free RACE approved CE, to help them best support and counsel their clients, and provide the best care possible to the pets in their care. Hill's is proud to support veterinary professionals everywhere, who are naturally continuous learners"

The newly launched resource for continuing education can be accessed at HillsVet.com as part of a suite of tools available through the Hill's digital ecosystem to help support veterinary professionals.

Hill's Furthers Support of The Profession; Provides $50,000 to Veterinary Hope Foundation

In tandem with the Hill's Global Symposium event, Hill's has also pledged $50,000 in support to the Veterinary Hope Foundation (VHF) to help enable and inspire positive change in the veterinary industry.

VHF focuses on supporting veterinary professionals' well-being and addressing their needs prior to moments of crisis, a higher stream intervention by offering prevention and education. It also facilitates connections for veterinarians and their teams by offering small support groups led by licensed mental health professionals and helps educate veterinary clients about the challenges veterinarians face.



"We are grateful for Hill Pet Nutrition's generous support. This donation is the largest donation we've received from a pet nutrition company and shows Hill's strong commitment to veterinarians. The donation will help us provide support groups to veterinarians and veterinary staff in distress. " said Dr. Blair McConnel, President of the Board of Veterinary Hope Foundation. "The Veterinary Hope Foundation was established with the belief that even when things are at their darkest, there is hope. Our mission is to protect mental health by building community and providing education and support."

To learn more about Hill's and its support of the veterinary community, please visit hillsvet.com .

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 80 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday foods, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Healthy Advantage and Hill's Bioactive Recipe, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products, nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com or HillsVet.com. To learn more about Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, visit hillspet.com/shelter.

