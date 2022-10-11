Brett Laquercia joins Education Perfect as Head of Sales (US)

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Perfect (EP), a leading provider of comprehensive online education, is pleased to announce that Brett Laquercia has joined the company as Head of Sales for the US. Laquercia will be responsible for bringing Education Perfect's world-class suite of online language learning tasks, assessments, individualized learning, and robust progress data to language educators across the country.

With an MBA from Columbia University and nearly 20 years' experience in online language education sales and business development, Laquercia is a well-known and respected figure throughout the language education community. His experience includes launching the two most widely-used world language assessments that have become market leaders in the US.

Chief Executive Alex Burke sees huge potential in the US K-12 sector and is looking forward to the future. "We are so excited to have Brett join Education Perfect. With his extensive background in US K-12 language education, he is perfectly situated to lead Education Perfect in the US, help educators improve outcomes and ensure teachers have better access to data, as well as more manageable workloads."

"I'm so pleased to be joining Education Perfect," said Laquercia. "I am passionate about language education and Education Perfect's suite of tools is a game changer that meshes with my goal of bringing innovation, improved outcomes, and efficiency to the field. In these times of teacher shortages and increased workloads, Education Perfect enables language teachers to offer more individualized learning more efficiently, while making it fun for students. At the same time, meaningful data will be more accessible to teachers and leaders. It's the ultimate combination."

Education Perfect is an intuitive digital learning platform that seamlessly provides an exceptional evidence-based toolkit for teachers that is comprehensive, curriculum-aligned, and fully customizable. As a New Zealand start-up company making waves in the global education landscape, Education Perfect has a strong presence across the world with over one million students logging on to learn every year. Education Perfect is on a mission to humanize technology that empowers teachers and students.

View original content:

SOURCE Education Perfect